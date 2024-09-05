Viscom Inc. Showcases Sustainable X-Ray and Exciting New AOI Series, with New Software and AI Developments at the SMTA International 2024

Viscom Inc., the US subsidiary of Viscom SE, Germany, will be exhibiting at the SMTA International 2024 Expo in Rosemont, Illinois, October 22–24, at Booth No. 2924. Viscom’s experts will be on-site to answer questions and offer manufacturing solutions on their wide range of award-winning AOI/AXI/MXI inspection systems.

Image Credit: Viscom

Viscom offers 3D SPI, 3D AO, 3D AXI, and 3D MXI systems, designed for inspection e.g. densely packed printed circuit boards, semiconductors, components such as IGBT modules in power electronics as well as other objects – whether encased or as complete models. Visitors of the SMTA International 2024 will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest software advancements of Viscom, such as their multipurpose platform vConnect with a 2.0 update of the Statistical Process Control solution, which optimizes customers manufacturing processes even further.

vConnect opens the possibility for ultra-efficient monitoring and administration of a facility’s computer infrastructure, allowing Viscom’s experts to quickly decipher anomalies at customer sites and intervene immediately if necessary. IT security and back-up services can be controlled centrally. This applies both to the inspection systems and to the classification and programming stations. Another component of the award-winning software is scalable storage solutions that can be implemented both locally and via cloud connections, enabling the targeted processing of large volumes of different data.

Attendees of the event can also discover Viscom’s smart AI solutions vAI, including AI-based verification, AI-supported image processing and inspection program generation.

Juan Briceno, Vice President of Sales, Viscom Inc., states: “SMTA International 2024 is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and showcase our latest developments. This event allows us to highlight our state-of-the-art inspection systems, like our brand-new X-ray inspection system the iX7059 One. It delivers exceptional image quality down to 1 μm resolution. Its X-ray inspection capabilities cover 2D, 2.5D, and 3D, meeting the rigorous demands of modern manufacturing with high-speed inspection, to ensure a high UPH alongside a new level of defect recognition, enhanced with AI-driven, product- and customer specific algorithms.”

Viscom’s inspection systems not only provide unparalleled image quality and speed but also contribute significantly to global sustainability efforts. High-quality control is crucial for minimizing waste, and Viscom’s stringent quality standards help reduce scrap, thus conserving resources and minimizing environmental impact.

The iX7059 One, for example, was designed with sustainability in mind, boasting efficient and eco-friendly power consumption and supporting global sustainability initiatives in the electronics and semiconductor industries – all to find a balance between the interest of people, the planet, and profit.

In addition, with Viscom’s iS6052 series visitors can look forward to new cost-effective 3D inline inspection systems, meeting demanding cycle time requirements and offering ideal system configuration with respect to costs without compromising on inspection speed. Jesper Lykke, CEO of Viscom Inc., states: “With our iS6052 series we developed a cutting-edge solution that not only optimizes operational efficiency but also ensures top-notch image quality. We are excited to share the advantages with our customers at the SMTA International. Because our commitment to innovation allows us to deliver reliable systems that our customers can depend on to meet their various inspection needs. The iS6052 series exemplifies our dedication to advancing inspection technology and providing unparalleled value, enabling our customers to achieve their quality assurance goals.”

The Viscom US Team will be available throughout the event to discuss how their inspection systems can deliver exceptional performance, top-tier image quality and high throughput, all while contributing to sustainability. Do not miss the opportunity to connect with Viscom’s expert at Booth #2924 and discover how Viscom’s innovative solutions can enhance your manufacturing processes.