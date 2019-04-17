Exhibitor Spotlight – Ceramics Expo

Powder flow specialists Freeman Technology will be exhibiting at Ceramics Expo on booth 137 (April 30 – May 1 2019, Cleveland, OH, USA). The company offers material characterization solutions aimed at optimizing process performance, increasing productivity and improving quality in a diverse range of sectors, including ceramics.

In a recent interview with the Ceramics Expo, Jamie Clayton (Operations Director), discussed current industry trends, such as which customer and market demands were the biggest drivers for growth in the last three years and what areas of R&D Freeman Technology will be focusing on in the near future.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of users across a broad range of industries considering the use of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing. AM involves printing often intricate components to a tight specification, so precise control of the raw materials is critical to ensure an efficient process and high product quality. However, this requirement still applies across all industries, irrespective of the specific application or unit operation. Industry is constantly striving for greater efficiency and increased output while maintaining or even improving quality. Our instrumentation helps achieve this.”

To read the interview in full please visit the Ceramics Expo website.