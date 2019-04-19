Posted in | Semiconductor | Materials Analysis

Indium Corporation Launches IndiTri™—High-Purity Indium Trichloride

Apr 19 2019

IndiTri™ is Indium Corporation's proven high-purity indium trichloride (InCl3) compound that delivers a consistent percentage of indium with a wide range of applications.

IndiTri™ is used as a starting compound for the synthesis of other inorganic and organic indium compounds, making it ideal for research and development projects. It is also commonly used in the production of alkaline batteries, and in compound semiconductors, such as LEDs and lasers.

Indium Corporation’s IndiTri™ is developed to deliver controlled, low moisture content with low- and high-density options to suit application needs.

Source: http://www.indium.com

