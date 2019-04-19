Asahi Kasei Invests to Increase Polyolefins-Based Li-ion Battery Separators Capacity

Asahi Kasei has announced that it will enhance its manufacturing infrastructure for Li-ion battery (LIB) separators - Hipore™ LIB separator (wet process) and Celgard™ LIB separator (dry process) - with completion scheduled for the first half of fiscal 2021. The company is investing ≈¥30 billion for new capacity expansions at Moriyama, Shiga, Japan, and North Carolina, the US (within existing plant grounds).

Rapid Expansion of EVs and Energy Storage Systems

Rapid growth of the LIB market is primarily driven by automotive applications due to increasing demand for electric-drive vehicles and by energy storage systems (ESS) due to greater adoption of renewable power sources. Asahi Kasei, one of the world’s leading LIB separator manufacturers, supplying both wet-process and dry-process separators with its Hipore™ and Celgard™ products, has been proactively expanding this business.

These measures will result in a 300 million m2/year rise in wet-process capacity and a 150 million m2/year rise in dry-process capacity, for a total increase of 450 million m2/year.

Asahi Kasei’s total LIB separator capacity will be 730 million m 2 /year at the end of fiscal 2018, including wet-process capacity of 410 million m 2 /year and dry-process capacity of 320 million m 2 /year.

/year at the end of fiscal 2018, including wet-process capacity of 410 million m /year and dry-process capacity of 320 million m /year. Plant expansions currently in progress will raise total capacity to 1.1 billion m 2 /year upon completion in fiscal 2020, with wet-process capacity increasing to 700 million m 2 /year and dry-process capacity increasing to 400 million m 2 /year.

/year upon completion in fiscal 2020, with wet-process capacity increasing to 700 million m /year and dry-process capacity increasing to 400 million m /year. Completion of the measures will further raise Asahi Kasei’s total LIB separator capacity to 1.55 billion m2/year in fiscal 2021, with wet-process capacity increasing to 1 billion m2/year and dry-process capacity increasing to 550 million m2/year.

In accordance with forthcoming demand trends, Asahi Kasei intends to raise its total LIB separator capacity, including both wet and dry processes, to 3 billion m2/year around 2025 in order to meet the growing needs of customers.

