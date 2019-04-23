From Design to Obsolescence, and Every Step in Between, Circuitronics Provides Services & Expertise

Circuitronics, a leading supplier of customized manufacturing services and solutions for the energy, industrial, communications and mil-aero markets, announces that it provides services and expertise at every phase of its customers’ product lifecycles. From product design to obsolescence, Circuitronics has the services customers need to succeed. The company understands that each customer is different and, therefore, provides a range of ala carte and full turnkey solutions to support their needs. Whether a customer needs full turnkey and logistical support, or just a few prototypes, Circuitronics ready to serve.

Design Phase: Circuitronics can provide component engineering, DFM and development support. It is an expert in test fixture design and test parameter development. Circuitronics maintains dedicated equipment and processes for prototype and very small quantity production. The company been in the prototype business for more than 20 years.

Launch and Production Scaling: As customer products scale from pre-production and launch quantities to mid-volume production, Circuitronics stands ready with four full assembly lines. It also maintains excess capacity, allowing it to respond to “drop in” demand. Circuitronics has been in the low- to mid-volume production business for almost 50 years.

Full Product Builds and Repair Depot: With recent enhancements in its electromechanical capabilities, Circuitronics is uniquely positioned to support complete product builds. Combining its electronic, test and electromechanical capabilities supports a full range of repair depot programs for customers.

Logistics: Circuitronics manages a range of logistics programs for customers. These programs range from turn key production to complete end user fulfillment services.

Circuitronics is not “just another EMS provider.” The company has deep experience and capabilities to enable its customers to succeed. Contact the company today to develop a custom program.

Source: http://www.circuitronics.com