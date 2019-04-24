Study Shows a Rational Approach is Needed to Further Develop the Coordination Chemistry of Platinum(II) Complexes

Known as a noble metal, platinum is one of the rarest elements and possesses a unique chemical inertness. However, the same is not true for coordination compounds of platinum(II).

Evgeny Bulatov (Image credit: University of Jyväskylä)

The wide and varied chemistry of platinum(II) complexes has given way to many landmark discoveries in the history of coordination chemistry and has also made considerable contributions to the contemporary fields of organic light emitting devices, transition metal catalysis in organic synthesis, and anticancer treatment.

As such, a sensible method for classifying the chemistry of platinum(II) is needed to additionally develop its coordination chemistry. Platinum(II) complexes can take part in chemical interactions of varied location and strength. With regards to location, the interactions can be categorized into those involving only the metal center or only ligands. With regards to strength, strong covalent and weak non-covalent interactions can be isolated, thereby providing four individual fields of chemical interactions. Evgeny Bulatov has summed up the related literature in his thesis, offering fresh contributions to all of the four fields.

The studies presented in the thesis span from hypothetical computational studies to “wet” synthetic chemistry, and the achieved results are useful for fundamental as well as applied chemistry. The developed synthetic methods, in particular, are relevant for producing functional materials and drugs, while the hypothetical results offer fresh aspects to the understanding of chemical non-covalent bonding.

Born in 1991 in Archangelsk, Russia, Evgeny Bulatov received his B.Sc. degree in organic chemistry at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia in 2012. After that, he shifted to Jyväskylä, Finland, where he earned a double M.Sc. degree in inorganic and analytical chemistry at the University of Jyväskylä and in organic chemistry at Saint Petersburg State University in 2014.

Evgeny Bulatov defends his doctoral thesis in Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry “Synthetic and structural studies of covalent and non-covalent interactions of ligands and metal center in platinum(II) complexes containing 2,2-dipyridylamine or oxime ligands” on April 18th at 12-15 (YlistöKEM4, Survontie 9, Ylistönrinne). Opponents are Professor Matti Haukka (University of Jyväskylä) and Dr Ebbe Nordlander (Lund University, Sweden). The doctoral thesis is held in English.