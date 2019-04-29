Strong Line-up: Chemspec Europe 2019 Gathers Impressive Array of Industry Experts Under One Roof

Preparations for the International Exhibition for Fine and Speciality Chemicals are well under way. From 26 – 27 June 2019, the 34th edition of Chemspec Europe provides a powerful and well-known industry platform to explore bespoke solutions, new approaches and innovative substances as well as to discuss the latest market trends, technical innovations, business opportunities and regulatory issues in a rapidly changing market.

To date, a total of 348 exhibitors from 27 countries have booked their stand space at this year’s Chemspec Europe. Exhibiting companies represent an excellent cross-section of the fine and speciality chemicals industry, with strong participation from Germany, France, Great Britain, Switzerland, China, India and the USA. Amongst its exhibitors, Chemspec Europe will host a fair number of global market leaders, but also many small and medium-sized companies. The international event brings together manufacturers, distributors, regulators, equipment suppliers, raw materials suppliers, traders, agents and consultants, covering the full spectrum of fine and speciality chemicals for various applications and industries: pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, food and feed ingredients, flavours and fragrances, pigments and dyes, paints and coatings, household and cleaning chemicals, adhesives and sealants, petrochemicals, leather and textile chemicals, electronic chemicals and many others.

Amongst exhibiting companies are Albemarle, AlzChem Trostberg GmbH, BASF SE, CABB AG, Chemical Industries Association, Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis AG, ESIM Chemicals, IVICT Europe GmbH / Mitsubishi Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Lonza Ltd, Robinson Brothers Limited, Saltigo GmbH, Siegfried AG, SOCMA, SOLVAY, Sumitomo Chemical Europe SA/NV, Vertellus, WeylChem and many more. This remarkable line-up of exhibitors underlines the show’s unique position as the premier specialised trading and networking event for the fine and speciality chemicals industry in Europe.

Online Show Preview 2019

“Visitors of Chemspec Europe 2019 have the chance to explore specific ingredients and custom-made solutions in direct exchange with renowned industry experts”, says Liljana Goszdziewski, Exhibition Director of Chemspec Europe, on behalf of the organisers, Mack Brooks Exhibitions. The official Show Preview offers a first glimpse of Chemspec Europe 2019. Visitors can create a customised show preview with detailed summaries of exhibitors as well as their products and services. The Show Preview can be found on the Chemspec Europe 2019 website: www.chemspeceurope.com

Extensive two-day conference programme alongside the exhibition

“The accompanying workshops and conferences offer plenty of additional opportunities to exchange industry know-how and form international relations with peers and business partners”, Liljana Goszdziewski continues. An outstanding two-day seminar programme will provide further knowledge and insights into major industry developments as well as key strategies adopted by industry leaders to succeed and grow. All visitors and exhibitors of Chemspec Europe 2019 are invited to attend, free of charge. The full conference programme is published on www.chemspeceurope.com and will be updated continuously:

The Chemspec Agrochemical Outlook Conference, sponsored by AGROW , deals with challenges and opportunities facing the industry in 2019.

, deals with challenges and opportunities facing the industry in 2019. The Pharma Lecture Theatre is dedicated to the trends, challenges and outlook of the pharmaceutical industry and provides first-hand information on ongoing R&D projects and exchange with leading industry experts.

is dedicated to the trends, challenges and outlook of the pharmaceutical industry and provides first-hand information on ongoing R&D projects and exchange with leading industry experts. The ever popular Abou-Gharbia Lecture by Dr Magid Abou-Gharbia of the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research in Philadelphia explores new strategies by pharmaceutical companies aimed at restoring public trust and confidence, addressing declining productivity and cutting cost while ensuring steady stream of innovative therapeutics to patients.

by Dr Magid Abou-Gharbia of the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research in Philadelphia explores new strategies by pharmaceutical companies aimed at restoring public trust and confidence, addressing declining productivity and cutting cost while ensuring steady stream of innovative therapeutics to patients. The Pharma Panel will discuss approaches to developing global outsourcing strategies, identifying outsourcing partners, identifying approaches to mitigate risks, and addressing challenges associated with outsourcing and how to effectively manage partnerships.

will discuss approaches to developing global outsourcing strategies, identifying outsourcing partners, identifying approaches to mitigate risks, and addressing challenges associated with outsourcing and how to effectively manage partnerships. The Regulatory Services Conference , organised by REACHReady, gives support and advice on regulatory and chemicals management issues from exhibitors and topical presentations delivered by experts offering insights and practical advice.

, organised by REACHReady, gives support and advice on regulatory and chemicals management issues from exhibitors and topical presentations delivered by experts offering insights and practical advice. The RSC Symposium 2019 , organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, is a two-day international symposium on reducing environmental impact. It presents a programme of internationally acclaimed speakers, mostly from industry and from companies making pioneering advances in science, understanding and development of new approaches to sustainability.

, organised by the Royal Society of Chemistry, is a two-day international symposium on reducing environmental impact. It presents a programme of internationally acclaimed speakers, mostly from industry and from companies making pioneering advances in science, understanding and development of new approaches to sustainability. The Chemspec Careers Clinic , organised by Chemical Search International, offers executives from the fine and speciality sectors at all levels the chance to discuss their career aspirations with a specialist professional search firm on a discreet and completely free basis.

, organised by Chemical Search International, offers executives from the fine and speciality sectors at all levels the chance to discuss their career aspirations with a specialist professional search firm on a discreet and completely free basis. For the third time Chemspec Europe and BCNP Consultants bring young companies, their innovations and the topic of chemistry founding on stage. The program of Innovative Startups includes a keynote lecture, presentations by founders of chemistry start-ups and a panel discussion.

Visitor information

Ticket registration is now available on the exhibition website. Online tickets for Chemspec Europe 2019 are free of charge. On-site, a ticket will cost 60 CHF. The tickets are valid for both exhibition days and include free access to the conferences on-site.

The Chemspec Europe Visitor Guide has just been published, offering compact information on the exhibition, the latest exhibitor list, an overview of the conference programme and key visitor information, including opening hours, travel and accommodation. Visitors can order their print copy via the visitor enquiry form on www.chemspeceurope.com

Chemspec Europe 2019 will take place from 26 – 27 June 2019 in hall 1.0 of Messe Basel, Switzerland. The Basel region is one of Europe’s major hubs for the fine and speciality chemicals industry and borders three of Europe’s strongest countries in this sector. Visitors can sign up for the free newsletter to receive updates and notifications prior to the show.

Source: https://www.chemspeceurope.com/2019/english/