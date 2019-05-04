Freeman Technology, the powder flow specialists, will be hosting a free webinar ‘Working with Powders – How Comprehensive Characterisation can Optimise your Process’ on May 29 at 15.00 (BST).

The company has nearly 20 years’ experience in the field of powder characterisation and designed and introduced the world’s only Powder Rheometer in the year 2000. Since then they have focussed on the challenge of characterising powders and understanding the product development and manufacturing issues that the powder industries face on a daily basis.

Alongside the continuous development of the powder testing instruments manufactured, Freeman Technology has invested substantially in powder research and development, and have worked with customers across a broad range of industries to develop solutions to a diverse range of powder processing challenges.

The first in a series, this webinar hosted by Tim Freeman, Managing Director of Freeman Technology, introduces the challenges associated with understanding and predicting powder flowability and looks at how quantifying powder behaviour can aid process performance.

Please click here to register.

Source: http://www.freemantech.co.uk/