MODI and VisiConsult Present New Product Cooperation at SMTconnect in Nuremberg

Over the past few months, MODI and VisiConsult have been working together to come up with a solution for their customers: fully automatic text recognition for databases and test counting of parts in one. The result will be presented for the first time at SMTconnect expo in Nuremberg.

Figure 1: The XRHCount with AdoDat 5000 goods receipt scanner.

What happens when the fastest X-ray based component counting system is combined with a market leader's goods receipt scanner? "An excellent opportunity for our customers to optimize their material management," explains Nico Federsel, Electronics Division Manager at VisiConsult. The goal of XRHCount is to speed up the counting of components. Compared to several minutes of mechanical counting, staff costs are reduced by more than 95%. The system is designed for 24/7 continuous operation thanks to its durable components and is already in use in a number of production facilities worldwide. The link with the counting cloud means that the artificial intelligence (AI) of the system is becoming even more precise and extensive. Previously, the count of the XRHCount was less than 10 seconds. The integration of a scan solution by MODI replaces manual data entry, thereby preventing errors in the data.

MODI's AdoDat 5000 Receiving Scanner has been integrated into the XRHCount and uses all the information from barcode / data matrix code labels on incoming goods, such as part rolls, dry packs, etc., to store information as a read, data and traceability interface and to all subsequent processes send. Here, labels are safely read both with codes (with and without identifiers), arbitrarily composed string formats as well as plain text information, the information compared and stored together with images & Unique ID in the traceability database. Philip Hund, Sales Manager at MODI, explains, "This eliminates mis-fitting costs associated with misidentified components, ensures complete traceability of customer and quality audits, and increases process reliability. At the heart of all our systems is the patented ADOMO® camera technology." This uses a deflecting mirror to concentrate the full camera resolution on the label to be read and to use the entire hardware performance efficiently. Label information is read out and adjusted within 1-2 seconds and highest reading accuracy is guaranteed.

Philip Hund announces: "We are exhibiting the system at SMTconnect to introduce the system. At booth 239 in hall 4, visitors can experience the system live." At stand 551 in hall 4A, VisiConsult will explain more about this special XRHCount solution.

The specialist for customized X-ray inspection solutions and automation

VisiConsult is a family owned company located in Northern Germany and the leading specialist for customized X-ray inspection systems. To ensure the renown premium quality all products are developed and produced locally in Germany as turnkey solutions. This leads to cutting edge technology and a high flexibility. Being active in several fields like Non Destructive Testing (NDT), public Security and the electronics manufacturing industries VisiConsult offers a sophisticated product portfolio.

The company philosophy is to solve the customer's inspection problems with tailored solutions combined with a premium post-installation service and support. More than 25 years of expertise in Automatic Defect Recognition (ADR) and image enhancement for a broad variety of industries combined with experienced engineers result in solutions that set new industry standards. VisiConsult is always looking forward to new challenges and is proud to be known as a reliable partner with sustainable products. Through an international network of trained representatives all around the world a reliable first-line sales and service network is spanning the globe.

Source: http://visiconsult.de/