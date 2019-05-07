ASMC 2019 Highlights Latest Advanced Manufacturing Strategies

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the SEMI Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC 2019) kicks off today with more than 300 industry experts and executives delivering more than 30 hours of technical presentations on the latest advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies. May 6-9, 2019, in Saratoga Springs, New York, ASMC 2019 is the leading international technical conference for improving the collective manufacturing expertise of the semiconductor industry. ASMC 2019 registration remains open.

Cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and machine learning are dramatically increasing demands on semiconductor manufacturing. Device makers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academics must respond by collaborating to develop new solutions. Technical presentations at ASMC highlight industry innovations with specific results and are published by IEEE, with select manuscripts republished in the ASMC Special Section of IEEE Transactions on Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Part of the SEMI Technology Leadership Series of the Americas, ASMC 2019 features a panel discussion titled Time to Yield vs. Time to Productivity: What Matters Most in the Age of More than Moore? with experts from Applied Materials, Axcelis, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, SkyWater Technology and TechSearch International.

ASMC 2019 Keynotes

Robert Czetina, Infineon Technologies Austria

Christine Dunbar, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Robert Maire, Semiconductor Advisors

ASMC 2019 technical sessions include:

Advanced Metrology

Advanced Process Improvement

Advanced Materials and Photonics

Advanced Process Control

Contamination Free Manufacturing

Defect Inspection

Factory Optimization

Materials Integration and Photonics

Yield Management

ASMC 2019 also provides powerful networking opportunities including an interactive poster session (including student presentations) and receptions.

The conference is co-chaired by Chris Ebert of Linde and Dr. Franz Heider of Infineon Technologies Austria.

Back by popular demand, the third year of Women in Semiconductors program – held May 6 in conjunction with ASMC 2019 – will underscore the critical importance of workplace diversity as the global semiconductor industry works to grow its talent pipeline. Registration is complimentary for ASMC attendees. Ellie Yieh, corporate vice president for Advanced Product Technology Development at Applied Materials, will keynote.

ASMC 2019 is presented by SEMI with technical sponsors including Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS), and IEEE Electrons Packaging Society (EPS). Corporate sponsors include Applied Seals, Edwards, GreeneTweed, Inficon, KLA and NOVA.

