Advantest Introduces New V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter Solution to Cost-Effectively Test 5G-NR mmWave Devices up to 70 GHz

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has extended its V93000 system to cost-efficiently test the next generation of 5G-NR radio frequency devices and modules on a single scalable platform. The new V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution has the high multi-site parallelism and versatility needed for multi-band millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies. The operational range from 24 GHz to 44 GHz and 57 GHz to 70 GHz enables customers to reduce their time to market for new designs running at mmWave frequencies.

Dieter Ohnesorge of Advantest talks about the unique benefits of the V93000 mmWave.

The highly integrated system is architecturally distinctive from other solutions by providing as many as 64 bi-directional mmWave ports based on a modular implementation. This allows not only the use of different 5G and WiGig frequency modules, but also the addition of new modules as new frequency bands are rolled out worldwide. Based on an innovative mmWave card cage with up to eight mmWave instruments, this highly versatile and cost-effective ATE solution performs on the level of high-end bench instruments. The scalable system’s wideband testing functionality gives it the capability to handle full-rate modulation and de-modulation for ultra-wideband (UWB), 5G-NR mmWave up to 1 GHz, WiGig (802.11ad/ay) up to 2 GHz and antenna-in-package (AiP) devices in addition to beamforming and over-the-air testing.

“By delivering the industry’s first integrated, multi-site mmWave ATE test solution, we are providing a pathway for customers to lower the cost of test for their current and upcoming 5G-NR devices while leveraging their existing investments in our well-established Wave Scale RF testers,” said Juergen Serrer, executive vice president of the V93000 Business Unit within Advantest Corporation’s ATE Business Group. “In particular, OSAT companies can benefit greatly from this flexible, scalable mmWave ATE solution.”

Early installations at customers testing both 5G and WiGig multi-band devices have been completed. Advantest is now accepting orders for the new mmWave solution.

