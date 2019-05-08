parts2clean 2019: Future-proofing the Cleaning of Industrial Parts

In light of global trends such as electromobility, autonomous vehicles, lightweight construction, miniaturization, automation and digitization, the industrial parts and surface cleaning sector is facing new challenges. parts2clean 2019 shows how these challenges can be met. The 17th International Trade Fair for Industrial Parts and Surface Cleaning will be held from 22 to 24 October 2019 at the Stuttgart Exhibition Center.

Areas of current interest include new and modified production technologies, such as the growing use of adhesive bonding, laser welding and coating processes, as well as the additive manufacturing of components. At the same time, there is increased demand for the cleaning of workpieces made from new materials or material combinations, as well as complete assemblies. And then there are the tougher regulatory requirements, such as those contained in the new European Medical Device Regulation ( MDR ).

These changes are forcing business enterprises to review existing processes and question old ways of doing things. “parts2clean is the perfect place for businesses to gather the information they need for positive changes,” says Olaf Daebler, Global Director of parts2clean at Deutsche Messe. “As a global meeting place for industry, the event and its exhibitors not only showcase the very latest technological advances in industrial parts and surface cleaning, but also highlight key trends and offer best-fit solutions.” A glance at the exhibitor lineup proves the point, for it already includes virtually every market and technology leader from each of the show’s display categories, all of whom traditionally use parts2clean as a prime opportunity to unveil their latest new products and innovations.

Meeting specific requirements reliably

The range of leading-edge exhibits allows visitors from many different sectors such as the car and component supply industry, medical technology, mechanical engineering, the aerospace industry, precision engineering and micro-engineering, optics, electronics, semi-conductors and coating technology – to find the information they need quickly and easily. Some will be looking for the right process engineering and plant to remove particulates or film-type contaminants efficiently and with consistent results in order to comply with new, tougher standards. Others will be more interested in technology for cleaning parts made from new materials, or parts with highly complex geometries. Also popular with visitors will be solutions for the control and monitoring of cleaning, rinsing and drying processes, as well as systems for checking and quantifying the degree of cleanliness achieved. Another major interest is the automation of cleaning operations and associated parts handling, e.g. using robots and suitably designed workpiece carriers. And yet another matter of growing importance is the intelligent integration of cleaning processes in networked manufacturing environments and cloud solutions, which make it possible to retrieve large quantities of information at any time, and from any location. Rounding off the coverage of this theme is the special QSREIN 4.0 display, the main focus of which will be on the future of process management in water-based parts cleaning.

For the all-over or selective cleaning of surfaces in various situations, there is now a growing trend towards the use of dry cleaning processes. parts2clean reflects this development with a broad range of offerings, which include systems for CO 2 snow blasting, plasma cleaning, laser cleaning, vibratory finishing and cleaning with compressed air.

parts2clean Industry Forum and Guided Tours add value for visitors

“The three-day Industry Forum is a favorite destination, and therefore a must for visitors,” Daebler reports. “The program of talks, available in simultaneous translation (German >< English), offers a wealth of valuable information about current trends and innovations.” Organized in association with the Fraunhofer Cleaning Technology Alliance and the German Industrial Parts Cleaning Association (FiT), this knowledge-sharing event offers lecture-style talks and discussions on technology basics, strategies for optimizing processes and costs, quality assurance, best-practice applications, and the latest trends and developments.

The Guided Tours will be offered in English on all three days of the show. Focusing on selected exhibitor stands, they give visitors the opportunity to gather information about specific areas of interest in industrial parts and surface cleaning at every stage of the process chain. For them it is a quick and easy way to discover relevant solutions and innovations and identify likely suppliers who can solve their problems. The Guided Tours are also an excellent business opportunity for participating exhibitors, who can present their products and innovations directly to a pre-selected target audience at their stands, resulting in additional contacts and sales prospects.

Deutsche Messe AG

