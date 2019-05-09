Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of GigE Vision SenS VGA SWIR Camera

The new SenS VGA SWIR Camera with GigE Vision data port

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the SenS II Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) camera with GigE Vision. The new SenS II model employs a new and patented InGaAs sensor (640X512, 15 um pixel pitch) that can be set to operate in three modes of operation: 1) linear response mode for low light imaging; two separate gains set via software 2) Log response mode when intrascene dynamic range is very high 3) Fast gating mode when image acquisition must have a time window < 100 nsec. The range of supported SWIR light level ranges is without precedent and SenS solves the problem of having to make compromises for image acquisition when light levels change and gating requirements are important. GigE Vision engineered into the camera will allow users to control the camera within many popular software products including Matlab, Labview, Micro-Manager, Pleora, JAI, and Matrox. This is a huge advantage for most of our customers that prefer to run the camera with their own custom software. This will enable much faster development of applications.

The SWIR (Short Wave InfraRed ) spectral region has evolved to become critical for many industrial, scientific, remote sensing, and surveillance applications including:

SWIR Remote Sensing

SWIR Fluorescence Microscopy for Medical Applications

SWIR Surveillance and Target Identification

SWIR Laser Tracking

Reflective and Hyperspectral SWIR Imaging

Defect detection in industrial products by SWIR Imaging

Key features of the SenS SWIR camera include: