Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of GigE Vision SenS VGA SWIR Camera

May 9 2019

The new SenS VGA SWIR Camera with GigE Vision data port

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the SenS II Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) camera with GigE Vision. The new SenS II model employs a new and patented InGaAs sensor (640X512, 15 um pixel pitch) that can be set to operate in three modes of operation: 1) linear response mode for low light imaging; two separate gains set via software 2) Log response mode when intrascene dynamic range is very high 3) Fast gating mode when image acquisition must have a time window < 100 nsec. The range of supported SWIR light level ranges is without precedent and SenS solves the problem of having to make compromises for image acquisition when light levels change and gating requirements are important. GigE Vision engineered into the camera will allow users to control the camera within many popular software products including Matlab, Labview, Micro-Manager, Pleora, JAI, and Matrox. This is a huge advantage for most of our customers that prefer to run the camera with their own custom software. This will enable much faster development of applications.

The SWIR (Short Wave InfraRed ) spectral region has evolved to become critical for many industrial, scientific, remote sensing, and surveillance applications including:

  • SWIR Remote Sensing
  • SWIR Fluorescence Microscopy for Medical Applications
  • SWIR Surveillance and Target Identification
  • SWIR Laser Tracking
  • Reflective and Hyperspectral SWIR Imaging
  • Defect detection in industrial products by SWIR Imaging

Key features of the SenS SWIR camera include:

  • Three separate modes of operation to obtain peak imaging performance:
    • Linear mode with multiple gain settings with option for correlated double sampling (CDS)
    • Log response mode (high intrascene dynamic range)
    • Gating mode (< 100 nsec exposure, <30 nsec rise time, high shutter efficiency)
  • Up to 250 fps full frame and flexible binning
  • Standard TE cooled for high stability
  • Exposure times from 50 nsec. To 5 seconds
  • 640X512 pixel, 15 um pixel pitch, InGaAs sensor
  • GigE Vision data port
  • Small footprint and rugged

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

In this interview, Joe Konschnik, Business Development Manager for the global food & agriculture market at Restek talks to AZoM about the importance of measuring pesticide residues, mycotoxins, melamine, and bisphenols in food.

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »