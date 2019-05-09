Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of GigE Vision SenS VGA SWIR Camera

The new SenS VGA SWIR Camera with GigE Vision data port
Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the SenS II Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) camera with GigE Vision. The new SenS II model employs a new and patented InGaAs sensor (640X512, 15 um pixel pitch) that can be set to operate in three modes of operation: 1) linear response mode for low light imaging; two separate gains set via software 2) Log response mode when intrascene dynamic range is very high 3) Fast gating mode when image acquisition must have a time window < 100 nsec. The range of supported SWIR light level ranges is without precedent and SenS solves the problem of having to make compromises for image acquisition when light levels change and gating requirements are important. GigE Vision engineered into the camera will allow users to control the camera within many popular software products including Matlab, Labview, Micro-Manager, Pleora, JAI, and Matrox. This is a huge advantage for most of our customers that prefer to run the camera with their own custom software. This will enable much faster development of applications.
The SWIR (Short Wave InfraRed ) spectral region has evolved to become critical for many industrial, scientific, remote sensing, and surveillance applications including:
SWIR Remote Sensing
SWIR Fluorescence Microscopy for Medical Applications
SWIR Surveillance and Target Identification
SWIR Laser Tracking
Reflective and Hyperspectral SWIR Imaging
Defect detection in industrial products by SWIR Imaging
Key features of the SenS SWIR camera include:
Three separate modes of operation to obtain peak imaging performance:
Linear mode with multiple gain settings with option for correlated double sampling (CDS)
Log response mode (high intrascene dynamic range)
Gating mode (< 100 nsec exposure, <30 nsec rise time, high shutter efficiency)
Up to 250 fps full frame and flexible binning
Standard TE cooled for high stability
Exposure times from 50 nsec. To 5 seconds
640X512 pixel, 15 um pixel pitch, InGaAs sensor
GigE Vision data port
Small footprint and rugged