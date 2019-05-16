DIC to Showcase PPS Compounds at CHINAPLAS 2019

DIC Corporation has announced that it will showcase PPS(Polyphenylene Sulfide) at CHINAPLAS 2019, the 33rd International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries, which will be held in Guangzhou in May 2019.

DIC.PPS - Superior Characteristics as an Engineering Plastic

The exhibition, which in 2018 welcomed about 4,000 exhibiting companies and more than 180,000 visitors, has been held annually for more than three decades and is Asia’s top plastics and rubber trade fair.

The DIC Group booth at CHINAPLAS 2019 will showcase “DIC.PPS”, PPS compounds that boast the world’s top market share.

Super-Engineering Plastics

These products are kinds of super-engineering plastics widely used as a substitute for metals in automotive materials, electric and electronic parts, and housing equipment.

In recent years, the widespread use of eco-friendly cars has driven replacement of metal parts intended for weight reduction, and the adoption of this product has contributed significantly to the improvement of fuel efficiency.

Source: http://www.dic-global.com/en/