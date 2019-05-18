Lubrizol Partners with Ultimaker to Develop Unique TPU Range for 3D Printing

Written by AZoM May 18 2019
The Lubrizol Corporation announces a collaboration with Ultimaker, the leader in desktop 3D printing, to enter the Material Alliance Program. Lubrizol is developing a unique and differentiated portfolio of TPU solutions and plans to make the material profiles available in the Ultimaker Marketplace. The goal for this integration is to help expand the choices of materials available, and unlock new and existing applications for FFF, extrusion-based 3D printing.
Soft TPU Solutions with High-demanded Features
Lubrizol will be launching soft TPU solutions with high-demanded features such as renewable TPU, high-heat and fast printing time.
The new grades are designed to be a perfect fit for the Ultimaker printers and its broad software capabilities.
These new grades complement the existing commercial
Estane that has grown after close collaboration with customers to cover a broad range of applications in automotive, dental, sports and industrial sectors. ® 3D TPU portfolio
Upgrades the Global Presence
David Pascual, global 3DP marketing manager, says "
Making our TPU material profiles available via the Ultimaker Material Alliance Program will be a step forward to recognizing the partnership that the 3DP ecosystem offers. Pascual continues, "This truly upgrades the Lubrizol presence in the market alongside a reputable brand like Ultimaker. The market will benefit from a very appealing TPU portfolio, while we learn together how to serve our customers and the market. This is a great example of a collaborative approach in 3D printing."
Bart van As, product manager materials at Ultimaker, says "
I am very happy that Lubrizol is creating special TPU materials for the Ultimaker Marketplace. Their materials are very well respected in the market. We are excited to see which applications these engineered materials will unlock."
Lubrizol's Portfolio of TPUs
Product Name
Supplier
Description
Estane ® D91T86 NAT 01 Lubrizol
Estane
® D91T86 NAT 01 by Lubrizol is an aliphatic, polycaprolactone-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grade. It possesses excellent color stability upon UV exposure. It can be processed using... view more
Estane ® TS 92AP7 NAT 055 Lubrizol
Estane
® TS 92AP7 NAT 055 by Lubrizol is a paintable, durable, aromatic polycarbonate-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grade. It possesses high hardness, high clarity, good flame resistance... view more
Pearlthane™ ECO 12T95 Lubrizol
Pearlthane™ ECO 12T95 by Lubrizol is a high performance, bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resin with 32% bio-based content. It exhibits excellent mechanical properties and abrasion...
view more
Estane ® 58887 NAT 055 Lubrizol
Estane
® 58887 NAT 055 by Lubrizol is an aromatic polyether-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grade. It is suitable for processing by injection molding and extrusion. It offers abrasion... view more
Estane ® ZHF90AT2 NAT 055 Lubrizol
Estane
® ZHF90AT2 NAT 055 by Lubrizol is a halogen-free, flame retardant, aromatic polyether-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grade. Estane ® ZHF90AT2 NAT 055 is suitable for processing by... view more
