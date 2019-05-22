DSM and Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize World’s Softest Tough Photopolymer

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living today announced a partnership with Adaptive3D, the premium additive manufacturing polymer resin supplier. DSM will help produce, distribute and sell Adaptive3D’s newest product, Soft ToughRubber™, a new 3D printable photopolymer. The exciting new material allows manufacturers to explore applications in medical models and consumer products such as audio earbuds and footwear. The partnership will guarantee the availability of the new material in production volumes worldwide.

DSM invested in Adaptive3D Technologies earlier in 2019, and now partners with the company to sell, distribute and produce Soft ToughRubber™, Adaptive3D’s new material. Soft ToughRubber™ will enable innovation in anatomical medical models as well as in wearable electronics or consumer products such as audio earbuds. The material combines the feel and mechanical properties of silicone with the resolution and surface finish that Digital Light Processing® (DLP®) printing provides.

At the RAPID+TCT additive manufacturing conference in Detroit, DSM and Adaptive3D will showcase Soft ToughRubber™ for the first time in the companies’ booths (#303 and #2141, respectively), which will feature samples of the new material. Together, the companies will ensure the commercial availability of this exciting new material worldwide. DSM believes that innovative materials such as Soft ToughRubber™ pave the way to applications that allow us to reinvent the way we design and manufacture products.

“This partnership allows us to combine DSM’s global supply chain and strong relationships in key markets with Adaptive3D’s proprietary material innovations”, explains Noud Steffens, Market Development Director Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “Yet another example of how DSM’s commitment to build a global additive manufacturing ecosystem offers Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe access to cutting-edge materials.”

“Aside from new applications in consumer products and medical models, Soft ToughRubber™ adds to the available materials for manufacturers looking for sustainable options”, adds Walter Voit, founder and CEO of Adaptive3D Technologies. “Thanks to additive manufacturing, we are able to reduce material waste in parts production. DLP printing also uses light instead of heat to cure materials, leading to dramatically lower energy consumption and a lower carbon footprint.”

DSM and Adaptive3D will continue working together closely to explore new applications and develop materials that best meet market needs. The companies will focus on and codevelop materials that enable next-generation soft, flexible and elastic solutions. These will create new possibilities for innovative applications in footwear, textiles, automotive and electronic appliances, amongst others. As such, both consumers and producers stand to benefit from the improved and high-performance materials developed by DSM and Adaptive3D.

Source: https://www.dsm.com/corporate/home.html