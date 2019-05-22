Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019

Teijin Limited has announced that it will participate in Chinaplas 2019, Asia's largest exhibition for the plastics and rubber industries, which will be held at the China Import & Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China from May 21 to 24.

Advanced Technologies & Materials for Automotives

Teijin, marking its 20th appearance at the event, will operate a booth (No. 11.2K41) to introduce solutions for automotive parts and components that combine its advanced technologies and materials. The booth will also present Teijin's high-performance materials for multi-material parts that contribute to weight reduction and improved performance in automobiles. In addition, seminars to introduce advanced resin-processing technologies and solutions for automotive components will be held again this year, following last year' favorable reception.

Specific Exhibits from Teijin

TENAX® carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP)

Teijin will showcase carbon fiber prepregs and CFRTPs made with TENAX and thermoplastic matrix resins including Teiijn's Panlite polycarbonate resin, that offer many uses in growth industries such as automobiles, aerospace and electronics.

Polycarbonate (PC)-resin pillar-less automotive front window

The world's first polycarbonate (PC)-resin window for use in commercial vehicles has been realized with Teijin's proprietary hard-coating technology for superb resistance to abrasion and weather. The one-piece wrap-around PC-resin window does not incorporate standard window pillars, achieving unobstructed sight lines for safer driving and more enjoyable sightseeing as well as weight reduction.

Aqueous transparent flame retardant coating

Landex Coat Flame Retardant Clear, the world's first aqueous transparent flame retardant coating, developed jointly by Dainichi Giken Kogyo Co., Daimaru Kogyo Ltd. and Teijin, can be applied to a wide range of combustible materials, including timber, paper, fiber, rubber and plastic. The product is applied directly to surfaces to enhance flame retardancy while maintaining the materials' original surface textures as a transparent coating.

