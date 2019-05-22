Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Events

Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019

May 22 2019

Teijin Limited has announced that it will participate in Chinaplas 2019, Asia's largest exhibition for the plastics and rubber industries, which will be held at the China Import & Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China from May 21 to 24.

Advanced Technologies & Materials for Automotives

Related Stories

Teijin, marking its 20th appearance at the event, will operate a booth (No. 11.2K41) to introduce solutions for automotive parts and components that combine its advanced technologies and materials. The booth will also present Teijin's high-performance materials for multi-material parts that contribute to weight reduction and improved performance in automobiles. In addition, seminars to introduce advanced resin-processing technologies and solutions for automotive components will be held again this year, following last year' favorable reception.

Specific Exhibits from Teijin

TENAX® carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP)

Teijin will showcase carbon fiber prepregs and CFRTPs made with TENAX and thermoplastic matrix resins including Teiijn's Panlite polycarbonate resin, that offer many uses in growth industries such as automobiles, aerospace and electronics.

Polycarbonate (PC)-resin pillar-less automotive front window

The world's first polycarbonate (PC)-resin window for use in commercial vehicles has been realized with Teijin's proprietary hard-coating technology for superb resistance to abrasion and weather. The one-piece wrap-around PC-resin window does not incorporate standard window pillars, achieving unobstructed sight lines for safer driving and more enjoyable sightseeing as well as weight reduction.

Aqueous transparent flame retardant coating

Landex Coat Flame Retardant Clear, the world's first aqueous transparent flame retardant coating, developed jointly by Dainichi Giken Kogyo Co., Daimaru Kogyo Ltd. and Teijin, can be applied to a wide range of combustible materials, including timber, paper, fiber, rubber and plastic. The product is applied directly to surfaces to enhance flame retardancy while maintaining the materials' original surface textures as a transparent coating.

Source: https://www.teijin.co.jp/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Teijin Limited. (2019, May 22). Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019. AZoM. Retrieved on May 22, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51266.

  • MLA

    Teijin Limited. "Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019". AZoM. 22 May 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51266>.

  • Chicago

    Teijin Limited. "Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51266. (accessed May 22, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Teijin Limited. 2019. Teijin to Present Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics and More at CHINAPLAS 2019. AZoM, viewed 22 May 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51266.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »