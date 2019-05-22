Kiefel at CHINAPLAS 2019: to Present Automatic Pressure Forming Machine for Packaging

Kiefel, a pioneer in the field of thermoforming, drives the performance of its customers. In recent years, the company has become a leading solution provider in the thin-walled packaging sector.

The customers are supported in every aspect concerning packaging solutions from a single source: from material and product development, sample production to the installation of complete production lines with thermoforming machines, tools and automation equipment.

Automatic Pressure Forming Machine KMD 78.1

Fast for high volumes, economic for smaller jobs. The KMD Speedformer pressure forming machines are flexible in the production of food or non-food articles, versatile with all common thermoforming materials - regardless of whether handling PP, PE, PS APET or CPET. Male, female and combined products like trays, containers, hinged boxes, blisters, bowls, lids, inserts show the highest flexibility of the KMD series.

Addressing Increasing Product Challenges

Thermoformed products protect, preserve and display food and have to meet functions such as: rim for sealing, rims for tightly fitting lids, etc. Kiefel was the forerunner in integrated plug-assist drive and BFS system in KMD type machine addressing increasing product challenges. The machines have a modular design and are configurable for customer’s requirements.

The KMD 78.1 Premium stands for consequent continuation of a success story with a focusPon our customers’ products.

At CHINAPLAS 2019 in Guangzhou the pressure forming machine produces trays from PP film material with a 12-up cavity tool. Completed with a watertight lid the tray is perfect for take-away soups or liquids.

Discuss with the experts from Kiefel Packaging your applications for tray and cup forming.

An innovative technology for premium cars and a revolution in vacuum lamination:

Tailored BlankTechnology (TBL) from Kiefel

Kiefel Automotive, a specialist in vacuum lamination technology, began development of a completely new vacuum lamination method - the tailored blank lamination process - three years ago. Kiefel fulfills the high-quality requirements of OEMs for increasingly pronounced three-dimensional components with this technology. Another bonus: The new process saves a lot of money in film costs over the vehicle production period.

Kiefel Automotive as exhibitor, will give a view on trends and innovative solutions in plastics processing technologies for automotive interior parts.

Machinery and Devices for Use in the Medical Industry

Manufacturing solutions for producing blood bags and infusion bags that fulfil the highest performance specifications and also efficient lines for the production of IV bags with integrated filling are part of the Kiefel-program.

Thermoforming Machines for Appliance Industry

The latest generation of Inline Thermoforming Machines has been especially designed for the efficient production of refrigerator inner and door liners made of PS or ABS.

Visit Kiefel at Chinaplas 2019 in Hall 5.1, Booth A65 and talk to our experts in the thermoforming and joining technologies.

Source: https://www.kiefel.com/en