Posted in | Design and Innovation

The Kurt J. Lesker Company® is Awarded a Patent for its Hermetically Sealed Cathode Design

May 27 2019

The Kurt J. Lesker Company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded United States Patent number 10,115,574 titled “Hermetically Sealed Magnetic Keeper Cathode” dated October 30th, 2018. The patent, granted for the company’s advanced sputtering cathode, covers a novel design which dramatically reduces the number of seals in a cathode, while increasing user friendliness and decreasing the operating pressure of the cathode.

The elimination of permeable elastomeric seals typical for conventional sputtering cathodes makes this new deposition tool truly hermetic. Unwanted gas loads due to permeation through the cathode have been completely eliminated. The cathode also benefits from a redesigned anode or dark space shield and the elimination of the target hold down ring. These mechanical enhancements increase the available active area of the sputtering target and enable the cathode to operate at half the typical pressure achievable with conventional cathode designs.

This is the first patent awarded to cathode designers Matt Jaszcar, Rob Belan and Roger Patterson. The creative team has also collaborated on another cathode design which will result in a subsequent patent.

The new cathode, named the “Mag Keeper™,” is available in a range of sizes from 2" up to 4" diameters and can be outfitted with a special magnet pack that enables the effective sputtering of magnetic materials such as nickel and iron. The newly patented sputter gun supports bonded target/backing plate and non-bonded target assemblies up to 0.375" thick. The re-design also improves the user friendliness of the cathode making target changes easier, as the target is held in place using the magnets in the gun eliminating the need for tools to change a target.

Source: https://www.lesker.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kurt J. Lesker Company. (2019, May 27). The Kurt J. Lesker Company® is Awarded a Patent for its Hermetically Sealed Cathode Design. AZoM. Retrieved on May 27, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51302.

  • MLA

    Kurt J. Lesker Company. "The Kurt J. Lesker Company® is Awarded a Patent for its Hermetically Sealed Cathode Design". AZoM. 27 May 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51302>.

  • Chicago

    Kurt J. Lesker Company. "The Kurt J. Lesker Company® is Awarded a Patent for its Hermetically Sealed Cathode Design". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51302. (accessed May 27, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Kurt J. Lesker Company. 2019. The Kurt J. Lesker Company® is Awarded a Patent for its Hermetically Sealed Cathode Design. AZoM, viewed 27 May 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51302.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox
Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

The Vulcan from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is one of the fastest metals analyzers with sturdy construction. Users just have to squeeze the trigger and a second later the result can be viewed. The Vulcan+ range makes use of the Laser Induced Breakdown (LIBS) technology; therefore the users need not concern themselves about X-rays.

From Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »