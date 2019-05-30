OmniVision and Fullhan Announce Joint RGB-IR Solution for Automotive Cabin Monitoring Systems in Mainstream Vehicles

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, and Fullhan Microelectronics, a provider of chips and solutions for video surveillance products, today announced a joint solution for capturing and processing high quality color (RGB) and infrared (IR) automotive interior images, day and night, with a single camera.

This solution combines OmniVision’s OV2778 2MP RGB-Ir image sensor, which offers the industry’s best value with high sensitivity across all lighting conditions with Fullhan’s FH8310 image signal processor (ISP), which provides dedicated hardware for processing the RGB-IR sensor. The result is high quality video for both machine vision in-cabin monitoring systems (IMS) and viewing applications, simultaneously, providing easily integrated solutions for facial recognition, the detection of objects and unattended children, remote monitoring, and recording for ride-hailing and robo taxi vehicles.

“We partnered with OmniVision because it provides a mature RGB-IR image sensor for IMS that was readily adaptable to our processor,” said Shen Ma, VP of sales at Fullhan. “Our FH8310 is a high performance, cost effective 2MP ISP for automotive image sensors that provides good low light performance and an internal analog high definition transceiver.”

“Fullhan provides a full-service ISP offering for China and other regions,” said Shu Meng, China regional marketing director at OmniVision. “Following the recent introduction of our OV2778 image sensor, we developed a fine-tuned joint solution that makes it easy for designers to create high value cabin monitoring systems for mainstream vehicles.”

The OV2778 image sensor is built on OmniVision’s 2.8 micron OmniBSI™-2 Deep Well™ pixel technology, which delivers a 16-bit linear output from a single exposure with best in class low-light sensitivity. The FH8310 ISP has a high performance 3D de-noise module that achieves excellent low light performance. The two devices also provide low combined power consumption, which ensures optimal image quality by reducing the heat generated from cabin-monitoring cameras that operate continuously in confined spaces.

The FH8310 ISP also supports lens distortion correction. Additionally, it accepts Bayer and RGB-IR 4x4 pattern inputs from the 2MP OV2778 sensor. For top color imaging performance across varying lighting conditions, the OV2778 sensor integrates an RGB-IR, 4x4 pattern color filter and an external frame synchronization capability.

This joint solution provides a small footprint, enabling designers to create the smallest possible camera modules for discrete placement inside the vehicle. The OV2778 image sensor is offered in the smallest package available for the automotive in-cabin market segment—a 6.5 x 5.7mm automotive CSP—and provides advanced ASIL functional safety. The FH8310 ISP is offered in a 7 x 7mm QFN56 package.

Both devices are available now, and both provide AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for automotive applications. To see a demonstration, visit OmniVision’s private suite at Computex, May 28-30. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales, or your Fullhan sales representative at www.fullhan.com/en/index.php?c=message&a=type&tid=8.

Source: https://www.ovt.com/