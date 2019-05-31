New Brushless Motors Launch

Leading small and medium sized motors supplier, Electro Mechanical Systems Ltd (EMS) has officially launched the new range of brushless FAULHABER motors. The brushless flat motors with external rotor technology, or BXT series, are suitable for all applications that require class leading high torque in the smallest dimensions.

The new range of FAULHABER BXT motors provide low to medium speed motor options for applications that require a high torque in short design, high efficiency and long service life. The brushless flat DC-servomotors are available in both housed and unhoused versions, which further widen the scope of application.

The unhoused BXT R models are ideal for speed-controlled applications in which high powers are transformed, as the residual heat from the motor is optimally dissipated.

The housed BXT H range, however, is recommended for positioning applications, as the motors can be combined with a variety of optical and magnetic encoders. The BXT H housing also serves as protection against contact and contamination yet are just as compact as the BXT R unhoused version.

“Launching the new range of FAULHABER motors to the UK will provide a new option to the robotic, medical and prosthetic industries,” Stewart Goulding, managing director at EMS Ltd said. “The series comes in three sizes, including 22, 32 and 42 millimetres in diameter.

“The impressive torque of the BXT range, up to 134 mNm, in comparison to the size and weight of the motor will mean that space-critical applications can now further benefit from the FAULHABER product range. The FAULHABER BXT motors are commutated electronically rather than mechanically, meaning that the service life of the motor is predominately dependent on the service life of the bearings, rather than the motor itself.

“Alongside the FAULHABER range, EMS Ltd provide a comprehensive range of stepper motors, piezo motors, actuation systems and precision bearings, which are ideal for the medical device, aerospace, control and instrumentation industries,” Goulding added.

EMS Ltd also offers a custom design and manufacturing service, which offers custom mechanisms to a range of sectors, including the automotive, medical, metrology, petrochemical and personal health industries.

Source: http://www.ems-limited.co.uk/