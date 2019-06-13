PVA Publishes “Meter-Mix Dispensing Basics” White Paper

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, recently published a white paper entitled, “Meter-Mix Dispensing Basics.” The paper, written by Jon Urquhart, PVA’s Director – Applications Engineering, explains that most often in electronics and industrial dispensing, meter-mix dispensing is based upon processing a two-part adhesive that is supplied as a base component plus a hardener component that, when mixed in the proper volume and ratio, cause a chemical chain reaction that initiates the curing process of the mixture.

Urquhart goes on to discuss meter-mix applications, metering pumps, gear, the rod/piston, progressive cavity pumps, and mixing and dispensing. He concludes by outlining considerations for defining meter-mix equipment.

While the many variables involved may seem overwhelming, by understanding the basics of the metering technologies available along with the fluid properties, an appropriate meter mix system can be developed quite easily. More information provided at the beginning of a project will minimize the chance of any processing issues during implementation of equipment. Well-defined metering and fluid handling can lead to a stable dispensing application in production.

To view or download the paper, visit https://pva.net/meter-mix-dispensing-basics.

Source: https://pva.net/