RCNDE to Showcase at NDT 2019

The 58th Annual Conference of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT 2019), organised by the British Institute of NDT (BINDT), is taking place from 3-5 September 2019 at the International Centre, Telford, UK. The conference programme will comprise over 80 technical presentations, running in three parallel sessions across the three days. These sessions will cover a broad range of NDT technologies and applications from all aspects of NDT.

Registration is now open and an early registration discount is available until Friday 2 August 2019. Full-time registration includes attendance at all conference sessions and the exhibition, as well as a proceedings CD-ROM/USB, coffee breaks, lunches, the welcome buffet on the Monday and the evening conference dinner on the Wednesday. Further discounts are available for BINDT members, presenting authors, poster presenters and Chairs. For further information and to register, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events/NDT-2019/

Visit the first open showcase of RCNDE research at NDT 2019

The UK Research Centre in Non-Destructive Evaluation (RCNDE) is an EPSRC and industry co-funded consortium of academic and industrial members focused on the inspection technology needs of the 21st century. The Centre has carried out world-leading research since 2003, for which it is known and respected globally.

RCNDE will stage its first international ‘RCNDE Showcase’ event at NDT 2019. The showcase will comprise 30 presentations in Session A running continuously throughout the conference and will present research from the six university members and reports from industry about how the research has provided benefit. This is a unique opportunity for industry to learn about the most recent outputs from the research programme and understand the benefits of membership, either as a full end-user industrial member or as an associate member from the NDE supply chain. Aligned examples of ready-to-go technologies will also be demonstrated on the RCNDE stand at the co-located Materials Testing 2019 exhibition.

The benefits and synergies of focusing research on cross-sector requirements are obvious and the industrial membership represents a significant proportion of the sectors requiring advanced NDE. However, some other sectors are yet to realise these benefits and, during the showcase event, RCNDE hopes to engage with potential new members and new sectors, that could benefit from the next phase – RCNDE 4.0. This follow-on phase is planned to have a broader TRL1-6 span of activities with a significant technology-transitioning element with alignment to the needs of the fourth industrial revolution – Industry 4.0.

