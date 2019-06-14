Hardide Coatings Receives Nadcap Merit Status for Coatings

Hardide Coatings announces that it has been awarded Nadcap Merit status for Coatings.

Loading of Hardide coating reactors

Philip Kirkham, CEO of Hardide Coatings, which develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten/tungsten carbide metal matrix coatings to engineering components across a range of industries including aerospace, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded Nadcap Merit Status within two years of being Nadcap accredited. This is testament to the skill and dedication of our staff to delivering a top quality product and service.”

Hardide Coatings has held Nadcap accreditation since 2017. Having demonstrated their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap Task Group has determined that Hardide Coatings has earned special recognition. This means that, instead of having their next Nadcap audit in twelve months, Hardide Coatings has been granted an accreditation that lasts until 31 January 2021.

“Nadcap accreditation is universally acknowledged as a significant undertaking. Validating compliance to industry standards, best practices and customer requirements, Nadcap has long been incorporated by the aerospace industry into their risk mitigation activity. Some companies, such as Hardide Coatings, go even further when achieving Nadcap accreditation to obtain Merit status and they should be proud of it,” commented Michael J. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute. “A less frequent audit schedule means a reduction in audit costs and associated pressures. It also demonstrates the trust that the aerospace industry has in Hardide Coatings, based on their past performance in Nadcap audits. It is with great pride that PRI supports continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as Hardide Coatings be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward.”

Hardide Coatings is part of Hardide plc (AIM: HDD). The company develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten/tungsten carbide metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in oil and gas exploration and the production, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

Source: http://www.hardide.com