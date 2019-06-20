HP Introduces Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution for Improved Performance

HP has unveiled a series of innovations and partnerships helping its customers accelerate their digital manufacturing journey. HP is expanding its industry-leading 3D printing portfolio with the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing solution, an industrial 3D printing system bringing new levels of manufacturing predictability, efficiency, repeatability, and quality to customers scaling to full production.

New HP Digital Manufacturing Network for High-Quality Parts at Scale

To further enable customers digitally transforming their manufacturing, HP is also expanding its strategic alliances with industrial leaders BASF, Materialise, and Siemens, and launching the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, a new global community of proven, large-scale 3D printed parts providers.

Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing System

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is one of the most transformative forces in our lifetime. New technology innovations will be required, new partnership models will emerge, and new modes of doing business will unfold,” said Christoph Schell, President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. “HP is committed to helping customers with diverse manufacturing needs turn change into opportunity by delivering the most innovative solutions portfolio and comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading partners. The broadening of our portfolio with the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing system, coupled with expanded industrial alliances and our new Digital Manufacturing network, are important accelerators of our digital manufacturing journey.”

HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution: Breakthrough Economics, Productivity, and Applications

The new HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing solution brings together new systems, data intelligence, software, services, and materials innovations enabling customers to scale their 3D production and target business growth. Leveraging these innovations, the new solution expands manufacturing predictability with high-quality and optimal-yield of parts at industrial levels of efficiency, accuracy, and repeatability; delivers best-in-class economics and productivity for production environments; and provides the increased flexibility, improved uptime, streamlined workflows, and simplified fleet management required for factory production settings. New data intelligence, software, and services capabilities, including the HP 3D Process Control and HP 3D Center software offerings and the HP 3D Parts Assessment service, enable customers to achieve new heights of operational efficiency and repeatability, and identify and optimize production of new 3D applications.

New Certified Thermoplastic Polyurethane

HP also introduced a new certified thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), ULTRASINT™ developed by BASF, to expand the breadth of final-parts applications for customers on the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series systems. The new TPU is ideal for flexible and elastic parts and complements HP High Reusability[i] PA-12, PA-12 Glass Beads, and PA-11 materials, with more coming in the future.

Numerous companies across the automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and manufacturing sectors are exploring new applications for the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing solution, including Avid Product Development, BASF, Jaguar Land Rover, Kupol, Materialise, Sculpteo, Prodartis, and Vestas.

“Innovation and advanced technology are at the core of Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to deliver outstanding customer experiences. The transition to an autonomous, connected electric and shared future and the journey to Industry 4.0 are central to our future strategy,” said Ben Wilson, Additive Manufacturing Manager, Jaguar Land Rover. “Our work with HP to advance our knowledge and in-house capability in 3D printing has been an important step towards production of quality parts to support current and aftermarket customers. The continuation of this collaboration through the early use of the new HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D printing platform will help us to better understand opportunities to unlock new application areas whilst supporting investigations to advance the productivity, efficiency and reliability of the technology.”

“As the largest provider of wind turbines in the world, Vestas is looking to innovators like HP to help us speed new product development for a more sustainable future,” said Jeremy D. Haight, Senior Principal Engineer of Emerging Technologies, Vestas VBIC. “The combination of new 3D printing materials and technology breakthroughs is a significant step toward unlocking new design possibilities, streamlining our manufacturing, and improving environmental sustainability.”

HP Deepens Industrial Alliances to Drive the Future of Digital Manufacturing

HP also unveiled expanded alliances with a number of industrial leaders to help customers on their journey to digital manufacturing.

Siemens, an innovation leader in automation and digitalization, and HP are expanding their alliance to deliver an end-to-end additive manufacturing solution integrating HP’s 3D printing and data intelligence platform, including the new HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D solution, with Siemens’ Digital Enterprise software portfolio. HP and Siemens are bringing together the power of both companies to expand the market and help customers create unique product designs, bring high-quality 3D parts to market faster, and set up digital factory environments that unleash the full potential of additive manufacturing.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with HP. Innovative partnerships and cutting-edge technologies such as additive manufacturing are essential for the digital transformation of companies across industries. Siemens and HP are thinking ahead to the future and are bringing together the best from both companies in a complete, industry-specific solution that will accelerate the adoption of industrial additive manufacturing and help our customers to increase flexibility, efficiency, and speed of digital manufacturing,” said Klaus Helmrich, CEO of Siemens Digital Industries and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG.

BASF’s ULTRASINT™ TPU

BASF, the world’s leading chemical company, and HP are expanding their alliance to deliver innovative BASF materials certified for HP’s new 3D printing solutions. The two companies will also partner to grow the market and help customers design and develop new applications with this unique combination of materials science and 3D printing capabilities. Already, BASF and HP are already working with Vestas, the world’s largest provider of wind turbines, and Sculpteo, a provider of 3D design and production services, on new applications produced with BASF’s ULTRASINT™ TPU on HP Jet Fusion 3D printing systems.

“Collaborative innovation among key players in the industry will help customers unlock the full potential of 3D printing,” said Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF. “The introduction of the new TPU is a significant milestone in the cooperation between BASF and HP, aligned with our common objective to accelerate the industrialization of additive manufacturing.”

Materialise, a 3D printing services and software leader, and HP are extending their partnership to integrate the new HP Jet Fusion 5200 and HP Jet Fusion 500/300 3D printing solutions with Materialise’s Build Processor and Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite. As an early customer of the new Jet Fusion 5200 3D printing solution, Materialise is also identifying and developing new innovative applications for customers using the new BASF TPU and other available HP 3D printing materials. Materialise is also an initial partner of the new HP Digital Manufacturing Network, leveraging HP 3D printing technologies to deliver parts at scale for the European market.

“The market is clearly embracing 3D printing for production and, as a long-standing HP partner, we are proud to expand our collaboration to new areas,” said Fried Vancraen, Founder and CEO of Materialise. “Our customers are excited by our tighter integration with HP, our joint work on new applications and materials, and our commitment to scale high-quality part production. Together we are helping our customers win in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

HP Launches Digital Manufacturing Network: Proven Part Production at Scale

Many companies look to digital manufacturing service providers to help speed development of new products, shorten time to market, create leaner supply chains, and reduce their carbon footprint. To meet those needs, today HP introduced the new HP Digital Manufacturing Network, a global community of HP production partners to help design, produce, and deliver both plastic and metal parts at scale leveraging HP 3D printing solutions. Members of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network possess high levels of advanced additive manufacturing expertise, robust quality management and end-to-end manufacturing processes, and a proven capability for volume job production.

The HP Digital Manufacturing Network initially includes partners in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Digital Manufacturing Network production partners who have met HP’s stringent program qualifications include Forecast 3D, GKN Powder Metallurgy, GoProto, Jabil, Materialise, Parmatech, and ZiggZagg NV. HP will further expand the network into other target markets with additional qualified partners in the coming months.

