Element Invests Over $3m In Computed Radiography for Aerospace NDT Testing

Element Materials Technology (Element) has invested over $3m in Computed Radiography (CR) equipment and training to expand its aerospace NDT testing capabilities across the UK and the USA.

The Group’s laboratories in Hillsboro, OR; Houston TX; Rancho Dominguez, CA in the USA and Dudley and Sheffield in the UK have acquired CR systems from Fujifilm and constructed X-ray vaults and machines to perform state-of-the-art testing on large structural investment castings.

CR technology enables Element to utilize flexible phosphor imaging plates to capture high resolution digital images instead of using conventional film. The transfer of digital images allows for faster collaboration and the elimination of physical film means there is no longer a need to pay for associated shipping and storage costs, therefore saving customers both time and money. Element’s technicians then interpret the digital images to ensure the investment castings being tested meet desired aerospace specifications.

Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace at Element, commented: “The aerospace industry is demanding a shift toward CR and this significant investment in equipment and training allows us to expand our capabilities and ensures that we’re providing customers with the most technically demanding service offering available.

We’re committed to embracing innovation and change with emerging technologies and this investment is further evidence of Element leading the way for the Aerospace NDT industry into the digital future.’’

Element has over 80 years’ experience in both commercial and military aerospace testing and dedicates more than 3,000 technicians, engineers and scientists to the sector. The company has 29 Nadcap-accredited laboratories with 46 Nadcap accreditations, and its customer approvals, technical expertise, and geographical footprint is unrivalled in the aerospace testing, inspection and certification industry.

Element is one of the world’s leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services to the global Aerospace; Transportation & Industrials; Fire & Building Products; and Oil & Gas and Infrastructure sectors, where failure in service is simply not an option.

We exist to help our customers to make certain that the materials, products and systems that they make are safe, quality, compliant and ultimately fit for purpose, leveraging 200 years of testing experience and our global testing capabilities.

Media contacts:

Bora Trimcev, Communications Manager

T: +44 (0) 203 540 1820

E: [email protected]

Alex Glynne-Percy, Pagoda Public Relations

T: +44 (0) 131 556 0770

E: [email protected]