Prevent Small Leaks from Causing Big Problems with a Restek Leak Detector

Jun 26 2019

New and improved, Restek’s electronic leak detector lets you pinpoint small gas leaks quickly and accurately before they cause bigger problems. Now, there’s no more waiting for a full charge—the unit can be operated during charging or used up to 12 hours between charges.

This compact, handheld instrument detects a broad range of laboratory gases and indicates leak severity with both an LED display and audible tone. In addition, it comes with a flexible charging kit that includes both a universal AC power adaptor and a USB charging cable so you can charge anywhere, anytime. Using a Restek electronic leak detector to ensure all critical seals in the GC system are leak free is an easy way to prevent costly downtime, waste, and damage.

Source: https://www.restek.com/

