Prevent Small Leaks from Causing Big Problems with a Restek Leak Detector

New and improved, Restek’s electronic leak detector lets you pinpoint small gas leaks quickly and accurately before they cause bigger problems. Now, there’s no more waiting for a full charge—the unit can be operated during charging or used up to 12 hours between charges.

This compact, handheld instrument detects a broad range of laboratory gases and indicates leak severity with both an LED display and audible tone. In addition, it comes with a flexible charging kit that includes both a universal AC power adaptor and a USB charging cable so you can charge anywhere, anytime. Using a Restek electronic leak detector to ensure all critical seals in the GC system are leak free is an easy way to prevent costly downtime, waste, and damage.

Source: https://www.restek.com/