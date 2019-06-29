Saki Corporation's QDP System Provides Accuracy and Reliability for M2M Communication

Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, will present how machine-to-machine (M2M) communication can be achieved by using an automated inspection system based on Quality Driven Production (QDP).

The talk will be given at a Technical Workshop in Chonburi, Thailand, sponsored by Saki and Pillarhouse, at the new Saki Asia Pacific Demo Centre, DMG Mori Thailand, on July 3, 2019 from 9:00am-3:00pm. Participants will have the chance to try programming with Saki Self-Programming software and see M2M communication in action. Pillarhouse International Ltd., based in Essex, UK, is a leading force in the selective soldering industry.

QDP for automated optical inspection (AOI), solder paste inspection (SPI), bottom-side AOI, and automated x-ray inspection (AXI) focuses on three parts: the quality of the machine, the quality of the inspection process, and the quality of the data that is delivered. Saki's QDP is a layer of tools that ensures the inspection accuracy and reliability necessary for the Smart Factory to become a reality.

M2M communication relies on extremely accurate data collection and reporting. The machine hardware must be designed and constructed so it is a solid platform with all parts retaining the proper angles, position, and functions. Saki's system is based on a rigid gantry structure to ensure that the vertical axes are parallel. It has a newly designed closed-loop, dual servo motor-driven system for y-axis positioning and a high-precision linear scale. Its sturdy base maintains the coordinates and positioning and keeps the system running smoothly, even at high speeds. It prevents movement and shaking that results in friction-causing thermal expansion.

Software is the second key factor. It determines the process controls, data capture, measurement capabilities, operation, feedback, reports, basic usability of the platform, and drives the communication in M2M communication.

Saki Self-Programming (SSP) software is the first self-programming software for inspection equipment. Programming is extremely fast and accurate. SSP fully automates program creation without prior input of the board or the need for a golden board. All that's needed are the Gerber and centroid CAD data. The software does the rest. Programming is independent of operator skills and variables. Once the program is created, that program can be used for SPI, pre-reflow, and post-reflow inspection.

Process validation is the third factor. Saki's QDP system regularly performs self-diagnostics to validate measurement results and ensure that the system is functioning optimally. Besides measuring results, a golden and silver board function checks inspection library accuracy, prevents false calls, and detects failures. The system also predicts and informs when maintenance is needed and prevents future downtime.

"Saki's inspection systems have been proven to operate at the levels of accuracy and reliability necessary for true M2M communication. They accelerate quality assurance, enhance production efficiency, and enable the Smart Factory," said Jayson Moy, general manager, Saki Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

