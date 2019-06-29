Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Design and Innovation

Toray Creates New Nylon Textile with High Water Repellency for Outdoor Sports

Jun 29 2019

Toray Industries has announced that using a proprietary composite spinning technology called NANODESIGN®, Toray Industries had created a new Nylon textile that delivers high water repellency despite using a DWR treatment with a lower environmental cost.

Related Stories

Achieve Durability with a Lower Environmental Burden

The textile’s structure has microscopic slits running lengthwise on the yarn. Water repelling treatments fill these slits below the outside diameter of the yarn, also making the treatment more abrasion-resistant.

This results in two benefits:

  • The construction enables the textile to use C6 water repellents, which are normally insufficient for outdoor sports and
  • The textile provides more resistance to abrasion, which is a leading contributor to diminishing DWR performance.

Despite the slits, the textile has the strength and abrasion-resistance of other yarns and is processed the same way.

Fluorine-based water repellents used in the past do not easily decompose naturally because of its stable chemical structure. It also contains perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), (also known as C8), which could accumulate in the human body and remain in the natural environment. Recent years have witnessed increasing environmental consciousness and there are growing needs for materials using water repellents with low environmental burden such as C6 water repellents do not contain PFOA.

Toray plans to market the textile in fall 2020, as a material variation of the existing textile brands Airtastic®, ENTRANT® and Dermizax®. Leveraging the textile’s high-water repellant properties, Toray will target the active outdoor sports and skiing markets, as well as athleisure.

Source: http://www.toray.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toray Industries, Inc.. (2019, June 29). Toray Creates New Nylon Textile with High Water Repellency for Outdoor Sports. AZoM. Retrieved on June 29, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51582.

  • MLA

    Toray Industries, Inc.. "Toray Creates New Nylon Textile with High Water Repellency for Outdoor Sports". AZoM. 29 June 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51582>.

  • Chicago

    Toray Industries, Inc.. "Toray Creates New Nylon Textile with High Water Repellency for Outdoor Sports". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51582. (accessed June 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Toray Industries, Inc.. 2019. Toray Creates New Nylon Textile with High Water Repellency for Outdoor Sports. AZoM, viewed 29 June 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51582.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »