Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation

Measurement Knowledge Reduces Downtime from Quarry to Cement Delivery

Jul 4 2019

AMETEK STC has been a proven supplier for over 50 years to the cement industry, from mining to loading trucks with cement. AMETEK STC has released a brochure providing an overview of the process and the solutions available for end-users focused on the continuous process of cement manufacturing.

Related Stories

The Cement industry is known for its extreme working conditions and the wear on the instrumentation. Heavy, dusty, hard material and sintering temperatures up to 1480°C (2700°F) means that position monitoring, level measurement and cable protection equipment is set for a rough test every single day.

The brochure offers illustrations of the working process and outlines ideal instrumentation solutions from mining, quarries, limestone or clay processes including sintering to silo storage and the production and delivery of cement. The various applications will often have several suggestions to products, as the individual solutions will vary depending on the exact demands, but the reader will achieve an excellent overview of the line of products that will do the job and provide accuracy and longevity even in the roughest conditions.

The variety of instrumentation spans from Catrac cable management systems, rugged cable or grounding reels from Hunter Spring, Drexelbrook radar and point level detection, pressure gauges from U.S.Gauge, Factory Automation rotary limit switches providing safety to cranes, linear feedback transducers to perform position monitoring on hydraulic cylinders and industrial breaks.

Source: https://www.drexelbrook.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Drexelbrook. (2019, July 04). Measurement Knowledge Reduces Downtime from Quarry to Cement Delivery. AZoM. Retrieved on July 04, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51598.

  • MLA

    Drexelbrook. "Measurement Knowledge Reduces Downtime from Quarry to Cement Delivery". AZoM. 04 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51598>.

  • Chicago

    Drexelbrook. "Measurement Knowledge Reduces Downtime from Quarry to Cement Delivery". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51598. (accessed July 04, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Drexelbrook. 2019. Measurement Knowledge Reduces Downtime from Quarry to Cement Delivery. AZoM, viewed 04 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51598.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »