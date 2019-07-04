Azelis and Tagra Receive Ringier Technology Innovation Award for CelluCap Resveratrol

Azelis, a leading speciality chemicals and food ingredients distributor, is very proud to announce it has won the 2019 Ringier Technology Innovation Award for Personal Care.

Competing with 80 companies and 140 ingredients, Azelis received the award for personal care, based on their research and work on Cellucap™ Resveratrol by Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd (Tagra).

Highlights & rationale

The Ringier Technology Innovation Awards are co-issued by Ringier Trade Media and Happi China Magazine and encourage the promotion of innovative and efficient ingredients.

The award criteria involves an extensive assessment and technical research and analysis on the ingredient's safety, efficacy, cost-effectiveness and sustainable character.

The selected material, Tagra's CelluCap™ Resveratrol, is encapsulated resveratrol, which facilitates production and prolonged effectiveness of the encapsulated active.

This is the eleventh innovation award for Azelis China in five consecutive years, which further demonstrates Azelis' continuous dedication to provide innovative services.

In CelluCap™ Resveratrol, the active resveratrol is encapsulated by a cellulose-based polymer, protecting the active from recrystallisation and discolouration by thermal and UV stimulation. As a powder form, CelluCap™ Resveratrol is easy to incorporate into the formulation at the final stage of filling, with no need for of solvents to dissolve the resveratrol. The microcapsules were designed using Release on Demand™ (RND™) technology, in order to release the active upon application, i.e. whilst applying the product onto the skin. As not all active is released immediately, some portion of the actives are brought onto the skin over time.

Jackson Chu, Managing Director Azelis China, comments: "We are very proud of the creative approach our technical team has chosen here. It confirms Azelis is not just a distributor, but a true innovative partner, who is dedicated to bring expertise and new, exclusive ingredients to the personal care market globally. This award reconfirms the quality and innovation that Azelis brings, based on the cutting-edge technology of our partner, Tagra."

Laurent Nataf, CEO & President Asia Pacific at Azelis, confirms: "This award is indeed yet another accolade for Azelis' dedication to the Asia Pacific region, and its expertise in the personal care field. We are very proud to receive this award, which serves as yet another testimony that we are dedicated to bring the best innovation services to this vastly growing market, together with our partners."

With 15 personal care application labs across the world, Azelis' focus and dedication clearly lie in being an innovative partner to all customers and principals. This vision of creating innovation through formulation has brought Azelis great recognition of the market, and the Chinese Personal Care team no less than eleven innovation awards in the past five years, this Ringier Technology Innovation Award being the most recent one.

Source: https://www.azelis.com/en