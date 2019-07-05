Posted in | Design and Innovation

MANN+HUMMEL Launches Updated Life Sciences & Environment Air Filtration Website

Jul 5 2019

The updated air filtration website from MANN+HUMMEL went live today. The website is the central information platform for all filtration solutions from MANN+HUMMEL for clean air in commercially used buildings, in industry, outdoors or indoors, traditional or digital.

The website is available as before at the address airfiltration.mann-hummel.com and with new features offers vistors even more flexibility when surfing and improved user-friendliness with a modern design.

"The acquisition of the companies Vokes Air in 2014 and JACK Filter in 2017 has enabled MANN+HUMMEL to be active in the area of air filtration for a number of years and therefore has almost 100 years of filtration expertise in the market segments for HVAC, cleanroom, industrial, power generation and operating theaters. In August 2018 we extended our activities to North America with the acquisition of Tri-Dim and in future will also offer an extensive range of filtration solutions for clean air in Asia. The current relaunch of our website is a further step to position MANN+HUMMEL as a leading filtration expert also for clean air", explains Kathrin Sauter, Director Marketing Communications at MANN+HUMMEL Life Sciences & Environment.

