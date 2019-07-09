Certified Circular Polymers - SABIC’s Pioneering Initiative at K 2019

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, is all set to showcase its pioneering initiative to produce certified circular polymers at K 2019, Europe’s leading plastics exhibition to be held in October this year K 2019, Hall 6 Booth D42.

About SABIC’s Certified Circular Polymers

The introduction of SABIC’s certified circular polymers aims to transform the value chain, where SABIC, its upstream suppliers and downstream customers work in tandem to upcycle mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer for high quality applications, thereby enabling circular reuse of the planet’s natural resources.

SABIC’s certified circular polymers are being produced using a pyrolysis oil feedastock from the recycling of mixed plastic waste. The resultant certified circular polymers are to be supplied to branding leading customers - Unilever, Tupperware Brands, Vinventions and Walki Group - to use in the development of pioneering, high quality and safe consumer goods or packaging for food, beverage and personal care products.

While recycling by mechanical methods contributes towards circularity, the rates at which it can economically recycle plastic packaging waste are limited. SABIC’s certified circular polymer process, however, enables the creation of brand-new polymers, offering a real alternative to mechanical methods and closing the recycling “loop.”

Role and Importance of Sustainability in Circular Economy

As global brand leaders, Unilever, Tupperware Brands, Vinventions and Walki Group recognize the importance of sustainability and their role in the circular economy. They also recognize the critical roles purity, quality and safety play in consumer products or packaging. SABIC’s chemical recycling process is a drop-in alternative offering similar properties and processing characteristics to traditionally produced materials.

Polymers Certifications

The polymers are certified through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification plus (ISCC+) scheme that certifies renewable content and standards across the value chain from source to end product. The ISCC+ certification works on what is known as a “mass balance system,” meaning that for each ton of renewable feedstock fed into the cracker, a proportion of the output can be claimed as renewable.

SABIC intends to build a semi-commercial plant specifically to refine and upgrade pyrolysis oil feedstock, with the plant anticipated to enter commercial production in 2021.

Source: https://www.sabic.com/en