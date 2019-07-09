Port Authorities in Asia Get Ready to Enforce IMO 2020 with the Help of Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science’s X-MET8000 Handheld XRF Analyser

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation, a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has recently delivered X-MET8000’s to both the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) as they get ready to enforce the IMO’s (International Maritime Organisation) MARPOL Annex VI regulation that will come into force on 1 January 2020.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, required a fuel oil sulphur content test kit, awarded Hitachi High-Tech the contract for supply of a X-MET8000 in May 2019. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority has also bought an X-MET8000 to support their efforts in preparing for the IMO (International Maritime Organisation) MARPOL Annex VI regulation.

The X-MET8000 handheld XRF analyser from Hitachi High-Tech complies with ISO8754, ASTM D4294 and IP336 sulphur test methods, giving you laboratory-quality testing results onboard. With the mobility to take the instrument anywhere, the X-MET8000 delivers a reliable result in less than 60-seconds to help you quickly make data-driven decisions. Built to be robust enough to be used in a scrapyard, yet precise enough to be used in a laboratory, it comes with an embedded GPS to pinpoint exactly where analysis is performed. The X-MET8000 also benefits from ExTOPE Connect, an advanced data management and storage service, that allows the storage of results safely, sharing of data instantly and access in real time from any computer. It also offers fleet management of several instruments under one account. The X-MET8000 uses the same technology found in our benchtop XRF instruments that are used globally for fuels/oils testing primarily in onshore labs.

With recent examples of fines being handed out for non-compliance against existing regulations, the move towards marine fuels with lower sulphur content creates requirements of fuel oil sulphur content test kits for both ship owners and port authorities. While ship owners need a reliable means of onboard testing to comply and port authorities need to enforce varying fuel suppliers in different locations around the world, both ship owners and port authorities need a reliable means of onboard testing to guarantee the fuel they have onboard meets IMO requirements. The X-MET8000 can assist ship owners for reliable onboard testing for compliance as well as help port authorities in their enforcement role to check sulphur levels at the ports.