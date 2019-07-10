Excitement at VERT as First 30 Compressor Units are Ready for UK Companies

Jul 10 2019

The production team at VERT have been busy putting the final touches to the first batch of 30 A100 compressors ready for delivery to UK customers.

The units will be delivered to companies across Edinburgh and the central belt of Scotland in support of the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) project which will provide important feedback on the potential for efficiency improvements via the use of decentralised compressed air.

The team here at VERT have done a great job getting the first batch of A100 compressors ready for our customers. As an ambitious and pioneering young company it marks an important milestone for the company on our path ahead.

Phil Harris, CEO, VERT

The A100 Compressor is powered by the unique VERT conical rotary compressor technology which provides class-leading compressed air from a low noise, portable package with an impressive 100% duty cycle for continuous operation.

