BlueID now supports the nRF52840 chip by Nordic Semiconductor

With its secure and versatile cloud-based ACCESS® solution, BlueID enables highly secure, scalable and compliant mobile access control for its lock and reader partners.

The hardware-independent solution can be integrated into electronic locks and readers of any vendor thanks to the pre-integration of BlueID software into a large selection of Bluetooth and NFC chips. The latest addition is the nRF52840 BLE-chip by Nordic Semiconductors.

“The nRF52840 with BlueID firmware offers the perfect solution for fast and secure access control management in buildings”, explains Philipp Spangenberg, CEO of BlueID. The firmware enables cloud-based authorisation and authentication of users in BlueID-enabled locks, turning smartphones into secure digital keys. Once authorised, doors can be opened with a smartphone in a matter of seconds. By using BLE, communication between the lock and smartphone works even when there is no Internet connection, which empowers BlueID to cover a wider range of applications than conventional online solutions.

For the highly secure authorisation management with BlueID, all of the nRF52840’s security features are used, such as the Boot Time Firmware Verification and the integration of the ARM TrustZone CryptoCell. In combination with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), these optimise operations and make the chip particularly energy efficient. Moreover, through the chip's large storage space and ample computing power, locks and wall readers are able to perform new smart applications.

For a fast integration of BlueID functionalities in locks and wall readers, BlueID offers its Ready2Go license for the Nordic nRF52 chip family. This Plug-and-Play solution is specially adapted to the respective chip and guarantees maximum convenience by reducing development efforts, costs and time.

