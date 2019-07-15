Posted in | Business | New Product

Picosun Launches a New ALD Product Platform for up to 200 mm Wafer Markets

Jul 15 2019

Picosun Group, the leading provider of AGILE ALD™ (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions, has launched PICOSUN™ Morpher, a new ALD product platform designed to disrupt the up to 200 mm wafer markets in Beyond and More than Moore domains.

The PICOSUN™ Morpher ALD platform enables fast, cost-efficient, high volume production of e.g. MEMS, sensors, LEDs, lasers, power electronics, optics, and 5G components with the leading process quality, reliability, and operational agility.

“Morpher starts a completely new era in PICOSUN™ products, enabling the most advanced devices and components for IoT, 5G communications, autonomous transportation, AR and VR, to name just a few end applications,” states Dr. Jani Kivioja, CTO of Picosun Group.

Morpher adapts to the changing needs of different business verticals, from corporate R&D to production and foundry manufacturing. Unmatched versatility in substrate materials, substrate and batch size, and the comprehensive process range make Morpher truly a transformable, all-inclusive manufacturing facility for a wide range of semiconductor industries. The SEMI certified PICOSUN™ Morpher comes with completely new software where intuitive and user-friendly HMI allows unified control of the whole cluster.

“Morpher’s flexibility and adaptability, combined with the latest design attributes and the state-of-the-art software truly manifest our slogan ‘Agile ALD’. Together with our comprehensive consultancy, knowledge transfer and lifecycle management services we provide our customers a genuinely strategic partnership to keep them at the cutting edge of their industries,” continues Dr. Kivioja.

Source: http://www.picosun.com/en/home/

