thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward

Quality, safety and reliability are top priorities in the aerospace industry. Therefore, certification in accordance with the EN 9100/9120 standards is particularly important. thyssenkrupp Aerospace, as one of the industry's leading supply chain specialists, takes these standards very seriously and certifies its 44 locations worldwide accordingly. It is the basis for the company’s global quality management system.

During the last fiscal year, all units in Europe, the USA, Canada and China had already been converted to the new versions of EN 9100/9120 certification. thyssenkrupp Autômata, the Brazilian site of thyssenkrupp Aerospace, now also meets all the necessary criteria and has just received certification according to EN 9120 in addition to the existing EN 9100 certification.

With the successful implementation of the certification requirements, thyssenkrupp Autômata is one of the first companies on the South American continent that is certified to EN 9120. "We are very pleased that we were also able to complete certification in Brazil. This shows that we are a reliable partner for the aerospace industry and that we meet the highest quality demands of our customers," says Wilmar Mello, Managing Director of thyssenkrupp Autômata.

thyssenkrupp Aerospace is a leading global supplier of materials, supply chain solutions and metalworking services for the aerospace industry. The company has a global network of 44 locations with over 2,000 employees in more than 20 countries.

Source: https://www.thyssenkrupp-aerospace.com/