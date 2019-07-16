Posted in | Aerospace Materials

thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward

Jul 16 2019

Quality, safety and reliability are top priorities in the aerospace industry. Therefore, certification in accordance with the EN 9100/9120 standards is particularly important. thyssenkrupp Aerospace, as one of the industry's leading supply chain specialists, takes these standards very seriously and certifies its 44 locations worldwide accordingly. It is the basis for the company’s global quality management system.

Related Stories

During the last fiscal year, all units in Europe, the USA, Canada and China had already been converted to the new versions of EN 9100/9120 certification. thyssenkrupp Autômata, the Brazilian site of thyssenkrupp Aerospace, now also meets all the necessary criteria and has just received certification according to EN 9120 in addition to the existing EN 9100 certification.

With the successful implementation of the certification requirements, thyssenkrupp Autômata is one of the first companies on the South American continent that is certified to EN 9120. "We are very pleased that we were also able to complete certification in Brazil. This shows that we are a reliable partner for the aerospace industry and that we meet the highest quality demands of our customers," says Wilmar Mello, Managing Director of thyssenkrupp Autômata.

thyssenkrupp Aerospace is a leading global supplier of materials, supply chain solutions and metalworking services for the aerospace industry. The company has a global network of 44 locations with over 2,000 employees in more than 20 countries.

Source: https://www.thyssenkrupp-aerospace.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ThyssenKrupp Aerospace USA. (2019, July 16). thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward. AZoM. Retrieved on July 17, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51702.

  • MLA

    ThyssenKrupp Aerospace USA. "thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward". AZoM. 17 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51702>.

  • Chicago

    ThyssenKrupp Aerospace USA. "thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51702. (accessed July 17, 2019).

  • Harvard

    ThyssenKrupp Aerospace USA. 2019. thyssenkrupp Aerospace Drives Global Certification Forward. AZoM, viewed 17 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51702.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »