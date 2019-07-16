Chemspec India 2019: Largest Ever Indian Event Breaks All Records

The fifteenth edition of India’s leading Fine and Speciality Chemicals Exhibition concludes with outstanding results

Chemspec India 2019 took place from 16-17 April, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The exhibition welcomed 336 exhibitors, an increase of 5.7%, who were on hand to promote their specialised products and innovations to a highly qualified audience of trade visitors. International exhibiting countries included Germany, Great Britain, China, Turkey, the Republic of Korea and Singapore. Over the past decade, Chemspec India has continued to develop and reinforce itself as the must-attend networking platform for both domestic and international buyers and sellers of Fine and Speciality Chemicals.

15,346 visitors attended the exhibition, representing an enormous increase of 33%, over the two-day event. Exhibitors were quick to highlight the high-quality audience and the number of international visitors. Visitors to Chemspec India 2019 represented 25 countries, from Europe, China and South East Asia, the Middle East and the USA, ensuring Chemspec India 2019 was a truly upbeat networking occasion. Consequently, many exhibiting companies have already secured larger locations for the next edition of the event.

Throughout the two days, an impressive programme of conferences and seminars were held, featuring high-profile industry speakers, talking on a variety of topics. These included Surfactants, Home and Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Logistics and Process Technology and were well attended throughout the exhibition. Chemspec India 2019 had a special focus on Water and Wastewater Treatment, which included a high-quality conference on the topic.

Co-located events continued to grow and provide value to Chemspec India. The tenth edition of ChemProTech India, International Exhibition for Chemical Processing Technology, Equipment and Supplies, showcased broader chemical engineering and related services. ChemLogistics India, International Exhibition on Chemical Warehousing, Transportation & Logistics, took place for the fifth time, highlighting the immense opportunity for logistics and warehousing within the industry. The fourth edition of HPIC India displayed the enormous potential of the home and personal care industries in India.

Chemspec India returns to Mumbai in 2020

Due to the success of Chemspec India 2019, the organisers Mack Brooks Exhibitions and Chemical Weekly are delighted to announce that Chemspec India 2020 will take place from 16-17 April 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. For further information about exhibiting at Chemspec India 2020, please contact the Chemspec India Team.

Source: www.chemspecindia.com