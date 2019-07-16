Michelman to Focus on Interface Adhesion Expertise at SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition (ACCE)

Michelman will spotlight interfacial adhesion expertise at the 2019 SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition being held September 4-6, 2019 in Novi Michigan.

At the conference, Michelman’s Dr. Nagesh Potluri, Group Technology Director and Mr. Steve Bassetti, Global Marketing Director for Industrial Manufacturing are presenting “Preliminary Studies of the Effect of Polymeric Film Formers and Cross Linking Chemistries on the Water-Glycol Resistance of PA-Glass Fiber Composites” where they will feature new developments in their Hydrosize® line of products designed for use in the manufacturing of glass fiber for glycolysis resistance applications. Additionally, their newly launched Hydrosize Carbon family of products will also exhibited.

Hydrosize Carbon allows carbon fiber manufacturers to optimize the interfacial adhesion between the polymers and the fibers by tailoring the surface chemistry of their reinforcement fibers to the chemistry of the matrix resin. Their diverse range of grades offer a wide variety of solutions depending on resin compatibility, fiber type, and desired composite performance.

Designed for polyamides including high-temperature applications, the Hydrosize Carbon 200 Series is APE, solvent, and VOC-free and is perfect for fiber reinforced nylon composites where greater thermal stability is required.

Formulated for polycarbonates (PC) and other PC blends such as PC-ABS, the Hydrosize Carbon 300 Series produces good chemical resistance along with interfacial adhesion to polymer systems.

Their Hydrosize Carbon 400 Series include high-performance grades that can withstand the extreme processing temperatures that many high-temperature thermoplastics require. Appropriate materials include PEEK, PPS, PEI, and others used to produce various composite engine components. This Series exhibits excellent thermal stability, mechanical properties, and low creep.

Finally, the Hydrosize® Carbon 700 Series, currently under final stages of development and formulated to improve the performance of carbon fiber reinforced vinyl ester composites, is targeted for SMC applications. Its proprietary chemistry allows for increased adhesion between the carbon fiber and various vinyl ester compounds.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #213

Source: http://www.michelman.com/