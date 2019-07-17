Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Sustainable Technologies | Business | Events

K 2019: Reifenhäuser Group to Present Innovative Solutions of Plastic Sustainability

Jul 17 2019

At K 2019 to be held in October, Reifenhäuser Group will be using the platform to present new solutions of producing plastic sustainability. Reduce, reuse, recycle, replace would be the four principles of prime focus by Reifenhäuser while showcasing innovative extrusion technologies to improve and develop plastic products that are perfect solutions for circular economy at the event.

Sustainable, Digital and Innovative

All technologies that we are showcasing at K 2019 are based on the four following principles: reduce, reuse, recycle, and replace," explained Ulrich Reifenhäuser. "As plastic was the material of the last century and retains its dominance in this century, we, as a part of the plastics industry, have a dominating task to perform, namely: to solve the problem of recyclability."

"At K 2019, our customers will meet the 'Extrusioneers', a committed team dedicated to advancing technical issues and generating cutting-edge solutions for improving processes and increasing production efficiency,” Ulrich Reifenhäuser remarked.
 

Highlights at the Trade Fair Stand

The company will be demonstrating in Hall 17, Stand C22 in Düsseldorf from October 16 to 23 on its innovative solutions on current and future issues in the field of plastics. Reifenhäuser Group main business areas include extrusion lines, components and digital solutions, and provides a wide range of solutions to meet the requirements of sustainability and competitiveness.

Source: https://www.reifenhauser.com/

