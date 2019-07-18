K 2019: BASF to Launch PBT New Grades for Extrusion and Thermoforming

At K 2019, BASF will be launching its new product Ultradur® B6551 LNI, the extension of PBT portfolio for extrusion and the first thermoformable PBT Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF. Both new grades combine all the well-known characteristics of the Ultradur® family that include high melting point, low water uptake, high dimensional stability and good barrier properties.

The Property Profile of Ultradur® New Grades

Till now, the melt strength of PBT was not enough to make it a preferred product for extrusion. By connecting and branching the polymer chains via tailor-made additives, BASF gained a very high melt strength. This makes the Ultradur® B6551 LNI the perfect material for pipes, profiles and mandrels – and the Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF the material of choice for extrusion of films and thermoforming of packaging or technical parts.

Both grades now offer good mechanical properties are easy to color, even foaming is possible. This outstanding property profile combined with BASF’s many years of application experience and established technical expertise make Ultradur® B6551 LNI and Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF strong and stable materials suitable for use in a wide range of extrusion applications across several industries.

The backward integration of BASF Ultradur® from the monomers to the final product offers highest safety and continuous production process. The material is produced in Schwarzheide, Germany, and is available worldwide with respect to the national regulations.

Ultradur® Product Portfolio

Source: http://www.basf.com/