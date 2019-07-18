Posted in | Business | New Product

K 2019: BASF to Launch PBT New Grades for Extrusion and Thermoforming

Jul 18 2019

At K 2019, BASF will be launching its new product Ultradur® B6551 LNI, the extension of PBT portfolio for extrusion and the first thermoformable PBT Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF. Both new grades combine all the well-known characteristics of the Ultradur® family that include high melting point, low water uptake, high dimensional stability and good barrier properties.

The Property Profile of Ultradur® New Grades

Till now, the melt strength of PBT was not enough to make it a preferred product for extrusion. By connecting and branching the polymer chains via tailor-made additives, BASF gained a very high melt strength. This makes the Ultradur® B6551 LNI the perfect material for pipes, profiles and mandrels – and the Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF the material of choice for extrusion of films and thermoforming of packaging or technical parts.

Both grades now offer good mechanical properties are easy to color, even foaming is possible. This outstanding property profile combined with BASF’s many years of application experience and established technical expertise make Ultradur® B6551 LNI and Ultradur® B6560 M2 FC TF strong and stable materials suitable for use in a wide range of extrusion applications across several industries.

The backward integration of BASF Ultradur® from the monomers to the final product offers highest safety and continuous production process. The material is produced in Schwarzheide, Germany, and is available worldwide with respect to the national regulations.

Ultradur® Product Portfolio

Product Name

Supplier

Description

Ultradur® B 2300 G6 HR LS BK15045

BASF

Ultradur® B 2300 G6 HR LS BK15045 is a medium viscosity, hydrolysis resistant, laser sensitive, semi-crystalline, saturated, thermoplastic polyester derived from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)... view more

Ultradur® B 2300 G6 HR Unc.

BASF

Ultradur® B 2300 G6 HR Unc. is a medium viscosity, hydrolysis resistant, semi-crystalline, saturated, thermoplastic polyester derived from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) reinforced with 30 % glass... view more

Ultradur® B 2520

BASF

Ultradur® B 2520 is an unreinforced, very easy flowing, low viscosity, semi-crystalline, saturated, thermoplastic polyester derived from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). Exhibits high rigidity &... view more

Ultradur® B 2550

BASF

Ultradur® B 2550 is an unreinforced, low viscosity, easy flowing, semi-crystalline, saturated, thermoplastic polyester derived from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). Exhibits high rigidity &... view more

Ultradur® B 2550 FC

BASF

Ultradur® B 2550 FC is a low viscosity, semi-crystalline, saturated, thermoplastic polyester derived from polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). Exhibits high rigidity & strength, good dimensional... view more

Source: http://www.basf.com/

