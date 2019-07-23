SEMICON Europa Drives Smart: Transportation, MedTech, Design and Workforce

SEMICON Europa, Europe’s largest event connecting the entire electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, from innovation to application, will spotlight smart technologies and the talent vital to continuing industry growth 12-15 November, 2019 at Messe München, in Munich, Germany. Registration is open for visitors and exhibitors.

Co-located with productronica, SEMICON Europa will highlight challenges and opportunities in Smart segments such as automotive, medtech, manufacturing and fab management including MEMS and sensors. Europe’s research and development hubs, chipmakers, and materials and equipment companies are strategically positioned in the global electronics value chain to shape the development and growth of Smart applications.

“Collaboration and investments in key Smart application segments including medtech and automotive where Europe plays a central role are crucial to continuing innovation by the European semiconductor industry,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe. “SEMICON Europa is the premier platform in Europe for gathering key players across the value chain for the collaboration critical to exploiting opportunities in Smart application development.”

To strengthen Europe´s strategic leadership and inspire the development of new products and technologies, SEMI this year formed partnerships with imec, CEA-Leti and Fraunhofer, three of the world’s top technology research and innovation centers. Europe received additional support from Bosch, Infineon and Intel Ireland. For the first time in decades, all three European chipmakers invested heavily in new 300mm wafer fabs to help fuel the digital economy.

Also earlier this year, German luxury automobile maker Audi AG became the first automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to join SEMI as member, strengthening alignment across automotive supply-chain segments. At SEMICON Europa, the SMART Transportation Forum and Pavilion , led by the SEMI Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC) and bolstered by SEMI Strategic Association Partner ESD (Electronic System Design), will gather key stakeholders across the automotive value chain, from design and semiconductor equipment to materials and carmaking, to explore innovation opportunities in automotive electronics.

SEMI GAAC (Global Automotive Advisory Council)

SEMICON Europa highlights include:

Advanced Packaging Conference : Packaging and Test Challenges Towards High Reliability (12-13 November 2019)

: Packaging and Test Challenges Towards High Reliability (12-13 November 2019) 23 rd Fab Management Forum : Game Changers for Semiconductor Operations

(11-12 November 2019)

: Game Changers for Semiconductor Operations (11-12 November 2019) Strategic Materials Conference: Strategic Materials Enabling Industry Roadmaps

(12-13 November 2019)

Inspiration Hub

The all-new Inspiration Hub at SEMICON Europa will feature SMART Workforce and SMART MedTech programs. The new SMART MedTech program will showcase how semiconductors are enabling technology innovation and solutions to global healthcare challenges.

The Inspiration Hub will give special focus to workforce development as innovators, entrepreneurs, students, engineers and key stakeholders in the European semiconductor and medtech ecosystems meet to discuss career opportunities. The Innovation Hub’s SMART Workforce program takes aim at helping the electronics industry overcome its critical workforce shortage and build the talent pipeline. Students will also learn how technology innovation is solving global challenges in the semiconductor industry.

Complementing the SEMICON Europa SMART Workforce program, the Accelerating Talents program in collaboration with productronica and VDMA will connect international corporations and start-ups looking for young talent.

Smart Technology

The TechARENA will highlight the latest trends and innovations in key areas such as Smart design, disruptive computing, 3D printing, photonics, MEMS, 5G and environment, health and safety (EHS).

Source: https://www.semi.org/en