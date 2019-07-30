Invitation to Understanding Powders for Additive Manufacturing Seminar

Freeman Technology and Malvern Panalytical will be hosting an ‘Understanding Powders for Additive Manufacturing’ seminar on the 24th September 2019 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, UK.

The one-day event will provide an introduction to the principles of powder rheology and how the associated methodologies can be applied to understand and optimise additive manufacturing applications.

The seminar will have a range of presentations including:

'Evaluating Process-Relevant Powder Properties for Additive Manufacturing Applications' - Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology

'Measuring and Optimising Powder Size and Shape for Additive Manufacturing' - Dr Cathryn Langley, Product Manager, Malvern Panalytical

'Using X-Rays to see Inside your Powdered Materials and Processes' - Dr Paul O Meara, Applications Specialist, Malvern Panalytical

Delegates will also have the opportunity to hear from experts from industry on the challenges of powder handling processes, including contributions from the following:

'Below the Surface - The Hidden World of Polymer AM' - Dr Candice Majewski, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Sheffield

'Unlocking the Potential of Additive Manufacturing' – Dr Jason Dawes, Technology Manager – Materials Engineering, The Manufacturing Technology Centre (the MTC)

'The Importance of Powder Rheometry to Assess the Differences between Polymer Powders for Selective Laser Sintering' – Enrico Gallino, Material Specialist, Ricoh

There will also be an opportunity for delegates to see demonstrations of the:

FT4 Powder Rheometer ® (Freeman Technology)

(Freeman Technology) Morphologi 4 (Malvern Panalytical)

Mastersizer 3000 (Malvern Panalytical)



The cost to attend is GBP 62.50 (plus VAT).

