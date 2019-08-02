Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Southern States LLC, a leading provider of switching, automation and protection solutions to utilities for over 100 years, is proud to announce its ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification provides assurance that the company’s products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

To ensure compliance, Southern States underwent a thorough evaluation of its quality system, documentation and performed an internal audit to ensure all divisions and departments were adhering to its established policies. This was followed by an evaluation and successful audit from a third party that was qualified in testing, inspection and certification to the standards defined by ISO 9001:2015.

The certification demonstrates Southern States’ strong commitment to consistently providing solutions that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Achieving this milestone is only possible when an organization collectively ensures documented processes are in place and followed in all areas of the business.

Southern States’ ISO 9001:2015 certification can be viewed here.

“Backed by over a century of industry experience, Southern States remains committed to providing the most consistent and highest quality product and services to our customers,” said Southern States Vice President of Marketing Tom Speas. “Whether it be modifying our oldest products to fit today’s needs or creating a new solution unlike anything in the market, we’re dedicated to serving customers and exceeding their expectations.”

Source: https://www.southernstatesllc.com/