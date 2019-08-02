Posted in | Business | Events

Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Southern States LLC, a leading provider of switching, automation and protection solutions to utilities for over 100 years, is proud to announce its ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification provides assurance that the company’s products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

To ensure compliance, Southern States underwent a thorough evaluation of its quality system, documentation and performed an internal audit to ensure all divisions and departments were adhering to its established policies. This was followed by an evaluation and successful audit from a third party that was qualified in testing, inspection and certification to the standards defined by ISO 9001:2015.

The certification demonstrates Southern States’ strong commitment to consistently providing solutions that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Achieving this milestone is only possible when an organization collectively ensures documented processes are in place and followed in all areas of the business.

Southern States’ ISO 9001:2015 certification can be viewed here.

“Backed by over a century of industry experience, Southern States remains committed to providing the most consistent and highest quality product and services to our customers,” said Southern States Vice President of Marketing Tom Speas. “Whether it be modifying our oldest products to fit today’s needs or creating a new solution unlike anything in the market, we’re dedicated to serving customers and exceeding their expectations.”

Source: https://www.southernstatesllc.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Southern States, LLC. (2019, August 02). Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification. AZoM. Retrieved on August 02, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51828.

  • MLA

    Southern States, LLC. "Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification". AZoM. 02 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51828>.

  • Chicago

    Southern States, LLC. "Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51828. (accessed August 02, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Southern States, LLC. 2019. Southern States Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification. AZoM, viewed 02 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51828.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »