Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions

Braskem, one of the leading biopolymer producers has renewed its partnership with Altar, a France-based startup specializing in the development of microorganism lineages in automated cultivation systems. The Agreement involves automated cultivation of microorganisms for research and development in renewable chemicals.

Work in Partnership

"The partnership with Altar complements our biotechnology proposals and supports the research and development of more innovative and sustainable solutions for our value chain," said Iuri Gouvea, Biotechnology coordinator at Braskem. "Renewing this partnership will allow us to work with a wide range of sets of projects and helps to reinforce our innovative position in the chemistry of the future," Gouvea concluded.

The work in partnership with Altar improves Braskem's metabolic engineering capacity at its Renewable Chemicals Research Centre in Campinas, São Paulo, as well as at its Research and Development Centres in Triunfo, Rio Grande do Sul and in Pittsburgh, PA and Boston, MA.

"Altar has been collaborating with Braskem over the last two years as a facilitator of its metabolic engineering projects and we have nothing but high expectations for the multi-project partnership with a global leader in sustainable chemicals," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar.

Braskem's Portfolio

One pillar of Braskem's sustainable development strategy is building a portfolio of products made from renewable raw materials. The company selling green polyethylene and green EVA, both made from sugarcane, believes in the potential of biopolymers to capture carbon, thereby contributing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: https://www.braskem.com.br