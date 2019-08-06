Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions

Braskem, one of the leading biopolymer producers has renewed its partnership with Altar, a France-based startup specializing in the development of microorganism lineages in automated cultivation systems. The Agreement involves automated cultivation of microorganisms for research and development in renewable chemicals.

Related Stories

Work in Partnership

"The partnership with Altar complements our biotechnology proposals and supports the research and development of more innovative and sustainable solutions for our value chain," said Iuri Gouvea, Biotechnology coordinator at Braskem. "Renewing this partnership will allow us to work with a wide range of sets of projects and helps to reinforce our innovative position in the chemistry of the future," Gouvea concluded.

The work in partnership with Altar improves Braskem's metabolic engineering capacity at its Renewable Chemicals Research Centre in Campinas, São Paulo, as well as at its Research and Development Centres in Triunfo, Rio Grande do Sul and in Pittsburgh, PA and Boston, MA.

"Altar has been collaborating with Braskem over the last two years as a facilitator of its metabolic engineering projects and we have nothing but high expectations for the multi-project partnership with a global leader in sustainable chemicals," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar.

Braskem's Portfolio

One pillar of Braskem's sustainable development strategy is building a portfolio of products made from renewable raw materials. The company selling green polyethylene and green EVA, both made from sugarcane, believes in the potential of biopolymers to capture carbon, thereby contributing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: https://www.braskem.com.br

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Braskem S.A.. (2019, August 06). Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions. AZoM. Retrieved on August 06, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51851.

  • MLA

    Braskem S.A.. "Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions". AZoM. 06 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51851>.

  • Chicago

    Braskem S.A.. "Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51851. (accessed August 06, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Braskem S.A.. 2019. Braskem Strengthens Partnership with Altar to Develop Chemical Sustainable Solutions. AZoM, viewed 06 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51851.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »