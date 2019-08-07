Posted in | Minerals

50 Years Since the Lunar Landing: Buehler's Role

It has been fifty years since the lunar landing. Buehler equipment served a key role in the analysis of the first lunar rocks.

Image Credits: HelenField /shutterstock.com

Lunar rocks

Lunar as well as almost all other rock types are made up of a variety of minerals having different hardnesses. The choice of polishing compounds, cloths or laps and lubricants is extremely important in order to minimize preferential or relief polishing of hard and soft minerals . Buehler equipment was used to achieve this.

“When the samples were brought back from the mission, they were brought to the NASA petrography laboratory in Houston, TX for analysis. NASA scientists did the analysis there in conjunction with Buehler using Buehler products and input from two Buehler geology experts, Jerry Woodbury and Wase Ahmed. This article demonstrates the high-quality results obtained, the equipment capability and personnel expertise the customer can expect when choosing Buehler.”

Tim Weber, Buehler Senior Metallurgical Engineer

Source: Metallography Matters - Buehler

