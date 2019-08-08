Brook & Mayo Celebrates 50 Years

Electrical contractor, Brook & Mayo is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Anniversary Cake

The employee-owned company was started in Lincoln by ex RAF servicemen, Terry Mayo and Dave Brook in 1969.

Today, Brook & Mayo has offices in Lincoln, Peterborough and Nottingham and it directly employs 54 people who all own a stake in the business. The company is the only electrical contractor in the region to have an employee-owned structure.

Starting out, Brook & Mayo carried out household repairs, fixing washing machines and other appliances. As their reputation grew and the company expanded, they carried out larger electrical installation work for homes and small businesses. Now, they are one of the region's leading electrical contractors.

To mark its 50th year, the company is aiming to raise £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a series of fundraising events. The company also held a glittering party at the Lincolnshire Showground with 230 guests including past and present employees, their partners and clients in attendance. Cutting the cake at the celebration event was co-founder Terry Mayo and his son Nick who lead the company from 2002 to 2018.

Darren Sewell, Managing Director of Brook & Mayo said:

“Reaching 50 years in business is a big achievement, but looking back over the company’s history makes you realise just how far we’ve come. Brook & Mayo has become one of the East Midlands’ leading electrical contractors and we pride ourselves on the quality of our work.

“We’re proud of our past and we’re also looking forward to our future. Over 50 years, we’ve worked with hundreds of clients on large and small contracts and have built a strong reputation. This 50th year is an exciting time for us as we’re expanding into new areas and we’re growing from strength to strength.”

In 2016, the company began a new era when it became the only employee-owned electrical contractor in the East Midlands.

Business Development Manager of Brook & Mayo, Darren Misiak says the employee-ownership scheme is one reason for Brook & Mayo’s reputation for high quality work. Darren said:

“The employee ownership model is a major part of who we are as a business and it has so many advantages. Employees are more engaged in the company and it’s created a really great sense of teamwork and dedication. Everyone understands their role in the company and how their work helps the team. It's also improved retention: No-one has left the company to a competitor since we introduced the scheme.

“We’re the only electrical contractor in the region to be employee-owned and we believe our team works more efficiently and more creatively as a result. Because we have pride in our work and treat the company as our own, the team is often suggesting new ways of working. We’re all part of this journey and we all share in its success, so celebrating 50 years is a very big moment for all of us.”

Brook & Mayo chose to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in its anniversary year after an internal vote. So far, they've hosted a charity quiz night and a charity game of football and more events are planned. Later this month, six team members are to hike 26 miles across the Peak District for the charity.

Brook & Mayo’s 50th anniversary comes after they won Electrical Contractor of the Year at the National Electrical Industry Awards. Commenting on the award, the judges praised the company’s commitment to its employees with its employee ownership model.

The company is proud to support local suppliers and supply chain partners. Brook & mayo works locally to its branches and employs local people for the work it undertakes. As well as supporting its employees, Brook & Mayo is known for the contribution it makes to the communities in which it operates. Staff members regularly give up their time to attend events at local schools and promote the construction industry in general.

Recently, Brook & Mayo has worked on the electrical systems of high profile projects including; Lincoln Corn Exchange, Lincoln County’s neonatal ward, DPD's distribution depot in Lincoln, Scunthorpe Hospital and the new training facilities for Mansfield Town FC.

Source: http://www.brookandmayoelectrical.co.uk/