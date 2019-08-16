RIKUTEC Group’s Advancements in Technical Blow Molding at Display in K 2019

RIKUTEC Group will showcase its multilayer blow molding machines and a range of technical blow molded products at the K 2019. Amongst the key highlights is its all-plastic Twin Drum for storage and transport of highly aggressive chemicals.

According to Stefan Eichelhardt, Director of RIKUTEC’s Engineering Business Unit, “We cover the entire value chain, from the production of raw materials, machinery and plant engineering to product design and series production of large-volume plastic containers,” explained Eichelhardt.

Technical Plastic Solutions, Circular Economy and Much More

RIKUTEC will highlight the industrial packaging industry’s all-plastic Twin Drum meeting the demands of Packaging Group 1 regulations as specified by the ADR European agency for safe storage and transport of highly aggressive chemicals. 200-liter Twin Drum stores and transports highly-aggressive chemicals for a range of industrial markets including the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries. RIKUTEC’s patented multilayer coextrusion blow molding technology manufactures products from 100 to 10,000-L in one shot.

The company will also discuss its latest effort to tackle the plastic waste issue with the development of highly sustainable materials. Depending on the application and customer requirements, RIKUTEC can use up to 100% HDPE recyclate for the production of blow molded products. When recycled incoming goods are used and are to be included in production, the raw material consists of 100% post-consumer waste. RIKUTEC produces material not only for its own use but also supplies the market with HDPE pellets for pipe and sheet extrusion; blow molded drums, containers, and tanks; and for injection molded articles.

“The circular economy is and will remain the topic of the future,” said BodoRichter, CEO and Owner of the RIKUTECGroup. “Many external factors are currently affecting the plastics industry - we, as manufacturers of machines and HDPE products manufactured by blow molding, are trying to help shape the sustainable change in the plastics industry.” Not only is generally recycled plastic used in production, but customers' rejects are also returned to the product cycle as high-quality regranulate, with properties that are comparable to virgin plastics in terms of stability.

“In recent years, we have used our knowledge in the areas of construction, product design, and mechanical engineering to be able to offer our customers highly individualized products. For this purpose, we have founded the very successful business unit "Custom Molding," which has been supplying our customers with individual technical plastic solutions for years,” says Sven Seeger, Chief Sales Officer for RIKUTEC Group.

RIKUTEC Group will be present in the exhibition at Hall 14/B13 during K 2019 to be held from Oct. 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Source: https://www.rikutec.com/