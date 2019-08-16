Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | New Product

Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New LCP Polymers for High-Speed Connectors

Sumitomo Chemical has recently developed three new grades of high-performance liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) to address concerns for higher speed data transfer without signal loss, distortion, or interference and upgrade performance of high-speed connectors. Each new grade benefits from Sumitomo Chemical’s polymer synthesis and compounding expertise.

To better meet the changing needs of connector manufacturers, Sumitomo Chemical’s three new SumikaSuper™ LCP grades are specifically designed for high-speed connectors, including backplanes and automotive connectors for infotainment.

Sumitomo's New Grades Applications

Two new grades of liquid crystal polymer SumikaSuper™ SR1205L and SumikaSuper E6205L have been specifically designed for conventional, radio-frequency (RF), and fiber-optic highspeed connectors, including backplanes and automotive connectors for infotainment. SumikaSuper E6205L is a lower dielectric constant polymer that is ideal for connectors requiring higher data communication speeds.

For high-speed digital and wireless devices where electromagnetic interference (EMI) is a concern, owing to its deterioration of signal quality, a third grade, SumikaSuper SZ6911EM has been specifically designed to provide EMI shielding. This grade incorporates ferromagnetic particles that convert incident EM waves into heat energy, which subsequently can be bled off by thermal management systems.

Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., is one of the leading manufacturers of liquid crystal polymer (LCP), polyethersulfone (PES), and high-performance alloy resins.

